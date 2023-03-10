Pulling into the gravel parking lot, our car drew the attention of several joy-filled dogs, cavorting under the watchful attention of their owners.
On this sunny, Sunday afternoon the temperature was flirting with 50 degrees, the dogs had room to run and puddles within which to get messy. All great reasons for joy.
Skirting the pack put us into the woods near a drainage outflow that forced us to pick our way carefully until reaching the feeder trail, which was well-drained and dry. It soon brought us to the Nature Trail, which circles Highland Regional Park.
This 137-acre recreation area sits amid the eastern suburbs of Johnstown. Still more than two weeks before the spring equinox, there were no signs yet of the growing season just ahead.
Only the flattened ferns and moss were green. Hardwoods remained bud-free, the forest floor was bare.
In such a place and time the years-past were easily seen. There beyond the trees was the ballfield where my son played Colt League ball and the pavilion that hosted church picnics.
Yellow markings on trees reminded me of the time I attempted to teach my grandkids the importance of looking for trail blazes (they show the correct path) by creating a contest challenging them to spot the blazes first. My granddaughter, older by several years, ran ahead to get an edge, frustrating my grandson.
With no ground growth yet the crisscrossing loops of the Intermediate Trail were readily visible and showed just how cleverly mountain-bike trail developers packed more than 3 miles of single track into an amazingly small parcel of land.
There’s no trail I’ve ridden more than Highland Park’s Intermediate Trail, first because it’s so close to my home and second because it is a good fit for my limited riding skills. As my wife and I passed by its various loops, memories jumped to mind of sensations I’d felt while on a mountain bike in those sections.
Originally a standard-sports oriented park, Highland still boasts the ballfield, tennis courts, a basketball court, soccer field, football field and picnic pavilions. But this park has evolved over the years to meet the blossoming needs of a wider variety of outdoor recreationists.
There’s a BMX course that is open to the public but also packs in racers on summer weekends. In total there are 16 mountain bike trails at Highland, ranging from easy to an “extremely difficult” double-black diamond.
Highland is also the home course for the Johnstown Ridgebacks, a mountain-bike racing team for grade six-12 kids that competes in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League.
On this sunny Sunday afternoon, however, the Nature Trail was all that my wife and I needed – a place to relax, get some exercise and breathe some fresh air. In the quiet of the afternoon the park’s little stream provided the cheerful sound of water, sliding softly past moss-covered rocks in the streambed.
It had been a while – maybe a couple of seasons – since we’d been on that trail and it was evident that someone had been busy: low walls of hand-placed rock, three or four courses high in spots, lined some sections of the trail; in one spot an inverted-conical rock structure about 8 feet high had been dry-laid around the trunk of a small tree.
All of which inspired my wife and me to talk about getting out more often on our bicycles this season. We discussed some of the obstacles that had kept us from doing so last year and considered how to get around them.
Enjoying memories of past outings, planning for future ones, what better way to spend this time before spring? Upon our return to the car, I was feeling the dogs’ joy – but stopped myself from running through the puddles.
Dogs can get away with that. Were I to do it, my wife wouldn’t let me get in the car.
