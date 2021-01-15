First there was the C&O Canal Towpath, a 184.5-mile walking and bicycling trail, which extends from Georgetown in Washington, D.C. to Cumberland, MD. Then the Great Allegheny Passage was developed over 150 miles from Cumberland to Pittsburgh.
Together, these two joined a network of other trails around Washington and northern Virginia that became known as the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail, covering 900 miles.
Then an idea emerged to join the three 9/11 memorial sites with a 9/11 National Memorial Trail. Still a work-in-progress, this trail now includes both off- and on-road components and extends for 1,300 miles in a huge triangle between New York City, Washington and Shanksville.
But trail developers always seem driven to go longer. After all, the USA is a big country, and, since the phenomenon of rail-trails first emerged on the recreational landscape, hundreds of trails have been developed nationwide.
So it shouldn’t be surprising to learn of the latest effort, known as the “Great American Rail-Trail.” The “Great American” will begin in Washington, D.C. and endg in the state of Washington, crossing 3,700 miles in-between.
The plan is to connect individual trails across 12 states into a “safe, seamless and scenic pathway” that explores our nation’s heritage in the unique ways that trails do. Along the way, this trail can bring economic opportunities and other benefits to trailhead communities, because users will want outfitters, food, lodging, watering holes and ice cream shops (a cycling staple).
Before writing this concept off as fantastical, consider this: 53 percent of the Great American already is finished. You could ride 2,000 miles of it immediately. The “preferred route” includes more than 145 existing trails, greenways and multiuse paths — starting with the C&O Canal Towpath, the Great Allegheny Passage and the Montour Trail west of Pittsburgh.
Of course there’s still some work to be done. At least 95 trail gaps exist along the route, covering about 1,700 miles of the corridor. But nothing motivates trail developers like gaps and the challenges of how to connect through them.
The magnitude of the work is such that planners haven’t even estimated a cost yet — at least on the website. But an impressive planning and development apparatus is coalescing around the concept.
The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC) has made the Great American one of its “signature projects.” Over the past several years the RTC has guided a massive “route assessment study” that mined information from a database, loaded with 34,000 miles of existing trails, and reviewed 300 state and local trail plans.
More than 50 state agencies and 200 local trail organization have signed on as partners. The massive assessment process has produced a viable route that is synced with the individual priorities of the states and locales through which the trail is running.
What this should mean is the everyone shares the same goals and, to the extent possible, priorities. When it comes time to raise funds for a particular gap-filling project, the RTC, state and local partners will be working together.
Given the year we’ve just been through, it’s a relief to read about a massive project that is encouraging people to work together in pursuit of a positive, bold vision. More and more people are discovering and experiencing the joys of trails, and it makes sense to develop more of them.
For our region, this can only be a good thing, for our Great Allegheny Passage is a key component of the Great American Rail-Trail — just as it is for the 9/11 Memorial Trail and the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail. We should embrace all of these trail networks, for they encourage visitors to come here and experience our region.
And our part of the Great American Rail-Trail is ready to ride.
To learn more about the Great American and how you can experience parts of it or get involved, visit RailsToTrails.org.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
