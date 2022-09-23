Malcolm Cowley was a literary critic and social historian, probably best-known for chronicling the writers of the “Lost Generation” after World War I — F. Scott Fitzgerald, Earnest Hemingway, Hart Crane and John Dos Passos among others.
Cowley, who was born in the Cambria County coal patch of Belsano and grew up in Pittsburgh, also was a poet who published “Blue Juniata” among other works. A careful reading of a number of that book’s poems reveals that Cowley actually was writing about the Blacklick Valley where he was born and spent his summers while growing up.
Cowley – the story is told – decided to title both the poem and the book the “Blue Juniata” because it was the name of a ballad he’d remembered from his childhood and sounded more-poetic than Blacklick.
Then again, by the time Cowley wrote those poems, the Blacklick Valley was sprinkled with coal mines, coke ovens, iron furnaces, industrial railroads, rough little communities and growing waste piles; its hillsides had been stripped of trees for charcoal and lumber.
As a result, the once-beautiful valley was despoiled, its creek ran orange with oxidized iron as result of coal-mine waste. Today, while recovering nature has restored much of the valley’s beauty, Blacklick Creek continues to run orange.
Over the past couple of decades, however, the abandoned railroads have been turned into the Ghost Town Trail, which parallels the creek from just west of Ebensburg about 30 miles downstream to the community of Black Lick. Thousands of riders annually travel sections of this trail, look at the creek and wish for a cleaner stream.
Finally, after more than a century of industrial pollution, that wish will become reality. Decades of effort by the volunteers of the Blacklick Creek Watershed Association, the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, and Indiana County Parks and Trails, coupled with funding through the Pennsylvania Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation have resulted in the $22 million Blacklick Creek Treatment Project.
Site preparation is underway just below Vintondale on the opposite side of the creek from the trail. An interpretive panel along the Ghost Town Trail provides some project details.
Unlike passive treatment systems where the polluted water is cleaned in a series of wetland ponds, this is an active system that will involve agitation, chemical treatment, clarification and finally wetland treatment before the water is discharged into the Blacklick.
Physical structures on site will include a plant control building, two oxidizing tanks, two clarifiers, a blending tank, a lime silo, lines carrying water to the plant, a sludge line to injection wells, a water infiltration pond, a sludge holding pond, a bio-retention pond, a polishing pond and an off-spec pond where untreated water would be placed when needed.
Pipelines from three separate mines will feed the treatment plant a collective discharge exceeding 2,500 gallons per minute. However, this system has been designed to treat 5,000 gallons per minute or 7.2 million gallons of polluted water daily.
Intentionally robust, plant treatment significantly will exceed discharge quantities that so that mine pools can be drawn down, providing a 30-day buffer for exceptionally wet periods or times when the system may be offline for some reason.
The goal is to restore a viable fishery to the Blacklick Creek for 25 stream miles from the Commercial No. 16 Mine site on the North Branch to the main stem’s confluence with Two Lick Creek near the community of Black Lick. When the treatment plant comes on line in 2025, Blacklick Creek’s orange water should soon disappear.
As a youth, Malcolm Cowley saw the initial ravaging of the Blacklick Valley. At the time of his death in 1989, the valley was an almost forgotten industrial wasteland with inactive railroad lines and abandoned coal patches.
Today, though, if Cowley had just composed his book of poetry, he might find something lyrical about “Blacklick” after all.
