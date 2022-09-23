Malcolm Cowley was a literary critic and social historian, probably best-known for chronicling the writers of the “Lost Generation” after World War I — F. Scott Fitzgerald, Earnest Hemingway, Hart Crane and John Dos Passos among others.

Cowley, who was born in the Cambria County coal patch of Belsano and grew up in Pittsburgh, also was a poet who published “Blue Juniata” among other works. A careful reading of a number of that book’s poems reveals that Cowley actually was writing about the Blacklick Valley where he was born and spent his summers while growing up.

To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.

© 2022 Hurst Media Works

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.