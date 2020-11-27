The queue to the entrance of Jennerstown’s Mountain Playhouse was solid grey. As this was a pleasant Thursday afternoon in October of 2019, it was no surprise to see that the vast majority of patrons in line were retirees.
They were attending the final scheduled performance of “Million Dollar Quartet,” the Broadway show capturing the day of December 4, 1956, when Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley gathered at Sun Records in Memphis, TN.
Deep drama, this was not. Dialog mostly punctuated polished musical performances of 22 of these legendary performers’ greatest hits. And even this sedate crowd was on its collective feet for the show-ending “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”
“Million Dollar Quartet” roles have to be tough for actors, given the well-known dramatis personae they are portraying. Actors face twin challenges of convincing the audience they are the rock-and-roll stars and doing justice to beloved, very familiar music.
Portraying Jerry Lee Lewis, Benjamin van Diepen nailed both challenges, capturing the ego and energy of the person and owning the music. So memorable was his performance that more than a year later, the actor received my vote for “Performer of the Decade.”
I was participating in BroadwayWorld.com’s Regional 2020 Awards competition, currently underway online. This annual popular-vote competition celebrates the variety of facets that comprise regional theatre across the United States.
Since the novel coronavirus brought the curtain down on live theatre nationwide this year, BroadwayWorld decided to host a contest for the best local theatre of the past decade, from 2011 through the present.
While there are options to vote in regions across the country, Pittsburgh is our polling place. You’ll find the site at BroadwayWorld.com/Pittsburgh.
Competition categories include best ensemble, theatre staff, costume design, director, lighting design, original script, performer, production, set design, sound design, theatre company, vocalist and volunteer among others. And entrants aren’t just clustered in — or dominated by — Pittsburgh metro venues and performers.
Regional theatres outside Pittsburgh are among the nominees, including Mountain Playhouse, Arcadia Theater in Windber and Stage Right! in Greensburg. Johnstown’s Band of Brothers Shakespeare Theatre Company is among the nominees for best theatre company.
Green Gables Restaurant of Jennerstown is solidly represented in the best pre/post show dining spots. And Derry Area High School currently is leading in the returns for best arts educator.
Obviously these aren’t some local version of the Tony Awards but rather are the typical “best of” votes, conducted in many local communities and driven by enthusiastic supporters. But this year in particular they are a good way to recognize the joy that performing arts in general – and theatre in particular – bring to our lives, and how much they are missed during the pandemic.
While you may not be very familiar with the Pittsburgh regional theatre scene, it would be time well-spent for you to visit the website and browse the categories and entrants, which you can do without voting, if you prefer.
Between professional theatres such as Mountain Playhouse, community theatre companies such as Stage Right! and Band of Brothers, college and high school stages, we are rich in live-stage experiences when conditions are normal – and we tend to take that for granted until something such as this pandemic turns off the stage lights.
So visit BroadwayWorld, see tips on how to experience theatre virtually and explore the best of regional theatre around here. Get your votes in for the best theatre of the past decade by December 31, then get ready for the next decade.
Vaccines currently are backstage, preparing to make their entrances. Before too long the curtain will rise again on the performing arts here in the Alleghenies and across the nation.
A lot of pent-up creativity will burst forth on stage, and you can bet there will be a lot of theatrical shaking going on.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.