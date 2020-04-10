In my mind, the bubbly little girl skips dramatically around the dining room table in time to the sound of moderately slow, measured bow-strokes of the violinists, then adds a few pirouettes and flourishes as they finish their phrase. When the pianist softly enters the piece, the little girl resumes her dramatic skip.
The scene isn’t purely fantastical. Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Major creates the mood, and my imagination of the little girl was inspired by the woman she became: Jessica Satava, now executive director of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
In an email series, titled “Music that Heals,” Jessica selected the Mozart piece and described how it was a favorite of hers as a young child. Knowing Jessica, who is bubbly and dramatic today, it’s not hard to picture the little girl.
Music that Heals is a way that the Johnstown Symphony is connecting to its audience in a new way by sharing music on YouTube, selected by “guest curators.” To experience it yourself, visit JohnstownSymphony.org.
This is just one example of an impressive variety of approaches that cultural organizations are taking these days to use artistic mediums to engage, occupy and encourage us at a time when we so need positive distractions.
Knowing that reading is powerful that way, the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh has launched initiatives to provide virtual literature-based programs to kids and adults. Teens can enter a creative writing contest. Adults can join a Virtual Book Club.
“Stay In and Read” challenges readers to sign up and record the books they’ve read in exchange for achievements, badges and prizes.
Staff librarians offer book suggestions, discussion questions and opportunities to chat. CarnegieLibrary.org.
While you can’t visit the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in person right now, you can experience its fine art virtually in a number of ways. Visit TheWestmoreland.org to learn how art activities are being shared across several social mediums.
There are coloring pages for kids (okay, adults too), art activities inspired by the permanent collection and current exhibition, light-hearted videos that explore the historical context of pieces on display, a blog and back issues of Perspectives Magazine.
You can take a virtual tour of the museum, which is almost like being there. Or, if you want to study specific artwork, WMAA’s entire permanent collection can be seen online.
If most museums are offering virtual programming, so are many art centers. In the Johnstown area, two are doing so.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is tapping the resources of YouTube for GOT ART? which offers video activities for everyone in the family, demonstrations and tutorials. The CACCC also is offering remoteART, an art contest designed to encourage the creation of new art at home, which will be judged through public votes on social media. CACCC.org.
Bottle Works is offering Mindfulness & Art classes via Zoom for kids from kindergarten through fifth grade, and an Arts Unite Challenge that invites people to send photos of what they are creating at home. Information on both programs is available on Bottle Works’ Facebook page.
If you are interested in learning more about architecture and historic sites, the National Trust for Historic Preservation is offering “Edutainment” programs for kids and adults. Go to SavingPlaces.org and take a virtual tour of distinctive destinations and even see a list of preservation-themed movies to watch (including the 2011 movie, “The Muppets,” where the gang gets back together to save Muppet Theater.)
Experiencing culture and the arts in fresh and creatively connective ways these days is important. Just as exercise refreshes and recharges the body, the arts can do the same for the mind and spirit.
We need both exercise and the arts to cope with the changes that have been thrust upon us. But by embracing both, perhaps those changes — eventually — will be for the better.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
