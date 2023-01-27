Back in late-1980s and early ‘90s, America’s Industrial Heritage Project was drawing millions of federal dollars into our region in an ambitious effort to create tourism destinations from our fascinating histories and still-extant heritage sites.

A journalist in those days, I spent a lot of time reporting on AIHP activity – especially the bigger projects to develop the Allegheny Portage Railroad, Fort Necessity, Friendship Hill and Johnstown Flood National Park Service sites; the Altoona Railroaders Memorial Museum; the Horseshoe Curve National Historic Landmark, and the Johnstown Flood Museum renovation, among others.

