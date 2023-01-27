Back in late-1980s and early ‘90s, America’s Industrial Heritage Project was drawing millions of federal dollars into our region in an ambitious effort to create tourism destinations from our fascinating histories and still-extant heritage sites.
A journalist in those days, I spent a lot of time reporting on AIHP activity – especially the bigger projects to develop the Allegheny Portage Railroad, Fort Necessity, Friendship Hill and Johnstown Flood National Park Service sites; the Altoona Railroaders Memorial Museum; the Horseshoe Curve National Historic Landmark, and the Johnstown Flood Museum renovation, among others.
While these exciting projects were grabbing public attention, smaller grants also were coming in for efforts described as historic resource inventories and surveys. Frankly I didn’t focus much upon those projects at the time because they weren’t making dirt fly.
But the Park Service and Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Historic Preservation knew the importance of systematically searching for, identifying and recording historical buildings and sites. For this is where historic preservation begins.
Such surveys provide communities with insights into the historic value of their vintage building stock, get residents interested and enable communities to prioritize preservation efforts. Federal and state planners also find these surveys valuable when creating and executing their strategies.
In the most-dramatic instances, identified properties can become national historic landmarks, individual listings upon the National Register of Historic Places or contributing resources within newly defined National Register-listed historic districts. They can receive recognition and protection at the local level.
National Register-eligibility opens up opportunities for specific federal and state grants. Private developers can quality for federal and state historic preservation tax credits, which can save them 20 to 25 cents on every federal and state tax dollar.
What I realize now that I didn’t appreciate in my younger years is the importance of historic-property surveys – even if they seem like ho-hum stuff to anyone who isn’t an ardent preservationist.
Which is why I was interested to see the results of year two of the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) Baseline Survey. For surveyors identified more than 300 historical sites and properties within Armstrong, Bedford, Fulton, Huntingdon and Indiana counties alone.
This baseline study is a streamlined version of the old county inventories done in the past that were more time-consuming and costly. It seeks to identify and gather basic data about qualifying structures and sites, determine whether further study should be done to explore National Registry eligibility, and record the findings within the state’s inventory of historic places on PA-SHARE.
Surveyors identified 275 new sites in Armstrong County, including 19 recommended for further study. The latter include the Deanville Round Barn, Blanket Hill Speedway and the Bell Town Road cemetery.
Indiana County surveyors identified 25 new properties, including two that are recommended for further study. One of those is the site of Wehrum near the Ghost Town Trail, where archaeological investigation is recommended.
Bedford County has three sites recommended for archaeological study. Most noteworthy is the Peppercorn Market in Bedford Borough, which sits on a site surveyors suspect is associated with the French and Indian War.
And surveyors are recommending that 10 Huntingdon County sites be studied further. Petersburg’s King and Washington streets, and Orbisonia’s Cromwell Street, are being recommended for a National Register evaluation-level survey, and Saltillo, Three Springs, Mapleton and Petersburg are recommended for further baseline survey.
What about Blair, Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland counties? Westmoreland will be surveyed next year and the latter three’s historical sites were inventoried three decades ago.
Over the years since, the Cambria Iron Company National Historic Landmark and dozens of individual and historic district listings on the National Register emerged from those inventories. Historically and architecturally significant buildings have been saved and adaptively reused. Communities have been culturally and economically enriched.
Historic preservation can make good things happen for people within a community. Now residents in communities across the Alleghenies can get to work on new possibilities – and there’s nothing boring about that.
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
© 2022 Hurst Media Works
