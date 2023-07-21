Anytime you find yourself falling into the mindset that we live in a common place where there’s nothing interesting to do, just visit a few of our region’s calendars of events.
Online calendars exist for every one of our counties, maintained by local tourism-promotion agencies. Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon, Indiana and Somerset (through its Chamber of Commerce) have their own; Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties are covered by GO Laurel Highlands.
Just to test my theory, I casually brought up Explore Altoona, Blair County – the first events site in my favorites folder – and immediately saw multiple games listed for the Altoona Curve, a Double-A professional baseball team, that is celebrating its 25th season. Milb.com/altoona.
But that’s not the only baseball for which this region’s known. The All-American Amateur Baseball Association will play its 78th tournament, July 31-Aug. 5, drawing some of the best 18- to 20-year-olds from across the nation to Johnstown; AaabaJohnstown.org. And the Freeport International Baseball Invitational brings three levels of teen-aged ballplayers to that community, July 25-29, including a team from France. FreeportInternationals.com.
Of course not everyone is a baseball fan. But that’s more than OK, because our region’s event calendars currently offer event selections so varied that there should be something of interest – as long as you are open to a bit of pleasant summer driving to get there.
July 22, experience the ancient craft of blacksmithing within the historical setting of an early-19th-century stagecoach station. Compass Inn in Laughlintown will be featuring artisans of the Pittsburgh Area Artist-Blacksmith Association, demonstrating their work. CompassInn.org.
Eighteen professional street artists will be creating work of a less-enduring nature, July 22-23, during the Uptown Chalk the Block Festival in Somerset. Visitors will see 2D and 3D murals, the results of youth and adult art competitions, demonstrations, music, kids activities and foods. SomsersetInc.org.
The Bottle Works campus in Johnstown’s historic Cambria City neighborhood will host the Third Avenue Folk and Arts Fest, July 28-30, with exhibits, folk art demonstrations, Italian street painting, arts vendors, an art auction, live music and ethnic foods. BottleWorks.org. On the evening of the July 28, patrons also can walk two blocks up the street to enjoy some Jazz Along the River at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, where more ethnic foods will be offered. Check it out on Facebook.
The following weekend, Aug. 4-5, also in Johnstown, the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival will offer three stages, featuring outstanding national-touring and local performers, and music genres including blues, bluegrass, rock ‘n’ roll and funk. FloodCityMusic.com.
While car shows are a common summer pastime, the Swigart Museum Car Show near Huntingdon is one of the best. Hosted by America’s oldest automobile museum, the event draws vintage and classic autos, trucks, motorcycles, even bicycles to the grounds; inside, 30-35 automobiles from the permanent collection are on display. SwigartMuseum.com.
Aug. 12, there may be a livelier feel to the 52nd annual Somerset Antique Show than in years past. For in addition to the 100 antique and collectibles dealers who will set up in uptown Somerset, there will be juried artisans, local craft beer and ale vendors, live music and foods. SomersetCountyChamber.com.
And what summer in the Alleghenies would be complete without reenactors? Old Bedford Village will enable you to experience them at its Living History Weekend, Aug. 12-13. Living historians will demonstrate the skills and lifestyles necessary to endure frontier life here during the late-18th and 19th centuries. More information is available on Facebook.
See what I mean? Not one of these events could be regarded as commonplace, yet all of them are within an easy, beautiful drive within our Alleghenies.
So anytime you find yourself falling into the mindset that we live in a common place, do yourself a favor and visit one of our region’s parks – whoops, hold on; that’s a topic for another column.
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com. ©2022 Hurst Media Works
