One of the fascinating things about history – especially the history of the Alleghenies – is the “what ifs.”
What if British General John Forbes had failed in his efforts to seize control of the Forks of the Ohio from the French in November of 1758? Would Pittsburgh have become a gateway to a French land? Since many of us are located along the Ohio forks’ tines, would we be a French-speaking people today?
Or what if Captain Joseph Brant had been successful, 20 or 30 years later, in his efforts to keep the Ohio Country indigenous-controlled? Would our region today be part of a large American Indian reservation with roots in the Mohawk and Cayuga nations?
More appropriately known as Thayendanegea, Brant was a Mohawk who was born near present-day Akron, Ohio, and spent most of his 64 years of life in the midst of the dramatic conflicts of 18th-century America. As a teenager, he fought with the British and colonials against the French, then as an adult led a combined force of warriors and white loyalists during the American Revolution.
Brant’s ties with the British were unusually close. His sister lived and bore children with Sir William Johnson, Indian Affairs agent for the northern colonies. Brant attended school, met with King George III and was a commissioned British captain.
“Brant’s Volunteers” developed a reputation of being fierce fighters not only against the Revolutionary Army but also against the Oneida nation – who had been Iroquois allies until the American Revolution put them on the opposing side. But Brant’s Volunteers eventually were defeated in 1779 and retreated into Canada.
When the war ended in 1783, the Treaty of Paris ceded all land south of Canada to the United States and made no provision for Britain’s indigenous allies. Brant met with President George Washington in 1792 but failed to obtain hoped-for Ohio Country land for his people.
Thayendanegea’s story is one of 13 told in a new “digital exhibition,” titled “The American Revolution Experience,” and co-sponsored by the American Battlefield Trust and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
This digital exhibition combines the strengths of both organizations – the DAR’s ability to deliver deep knowledge about individuals and the American Battlefield Trust’s expertise in locating and telling the stories of this nation’s domestic battlegrounds.
Each individual’s experience is explored through narratives, artistic renderings, battle locations and military movements. Information is placed within the context of the conflict, and each person’s impact is explored.
Yet the people highlighted are not the famous figures of the American Revolution but “ordinary people.” Two of them were slaves and two were American Indians, three were women, nine were patriots and four were loyalists.
The American Revolution forced people to take sides, to face the results and consequences of their choice. Part of the exhibition’s appeal is to learn how this fundamental conflict affected each featured individual personally.
With 190,000 members, the DAR promotes historic preservation, education and patriotism. The American Battlefield Trust’s mission is to preserve America’s battlefields and interpret what happened on them. To date, the organization has protected more than 55,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and the Civil War.
With an eye toward the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War, beginning in 2026, the two organizations are collaborating on a variety of initiatives. The American Revolution Experience digital exhibition is their most-ambitious joint effort to date.
As the weather turns, the days shorten, and people increasingly hunker down with their hot beverages and comfort foods, this digital exhibition is a good way to spend some time. For these stories are as dramatic and colorful as any streaming-service on-demand drama.
Explore some of these stories of ordinary people navigating extraordinary times, then sit back and ponder: What if it had been you?
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
© 2022 Hurst Media Works
