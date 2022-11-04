One of the fascinating things about history – especially the history of the Alleghenies – is the “what ifs.”

What if British General John Forbes had failed in his efforts to seize control of the Forks of the Ohio from the French in November of 1758? Would Pittsburgh have become a gateway to a French land? Since many of us are located along the Ohio forks’ tines, would we be a French-speaking people today?

