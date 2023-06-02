Typical of my recent schedule, the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend was the only day-off of my work week. My wife suggested a bicycle ride – a superb idea, I thought.
When a weekend is compressed into a Sunday, though, even superb ideas can be challenged by commitments. There was church, followed by grocery shopping on the way home. There went the morning.
Fulfillment of a promise to prune a forsythia bush, which was threatening to take control of the front yard, came next; followed by a trip with the trimmings to the municipal green waste site. While in green mode, we stopped at the local recycling center to drop off cardboard and plastic.
By now it was midafternoon. Too much of the day had been spent to go to our favorite bicycling trail. Plan B was the James Mayer Riverswalk Trail near our home.
By that point the day couldn’t have been more pleasant with a temperature in the mid-70s, partly cloudy skies and just a breath of breeze.
Parking at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, we admired the green expansive grounds, freshly mown and groomed for the Memorial Day celebration scheduled for the following day. Bright-purple irises stood tall in the nearest flower bed while other species, tinged orange and white, lined another manicured bed but were too distant to identify.
The Mayer trail flows alongside the Stonycreek River, and we were riding upstream, first through an open urban section then a short stretch with tree cover. The sunshine felt pleasant on the skin and accented the shaded sections picturesquely.
Riding a section behind the mills of Moxham, we encountered the first stands of phlox, alternating clusters of bluish-white and reddish-blue blossoms, appearing along both sides of the trail. This is peak time for this showy, five-petaled spring wildflower and we would see it ubiquitously throughout the remainder of the ride.
Although still relatively early in the growing season, invasive Japanese knotweed already reached above my head and screened any views of the river, where I could only hear the delighted conversations of people tubing downstream.
Despite the delightful day, there weren’t a lot of other trail users out, especially on the urban section of the Mayer trail. Upon crossing Bridge Street onto the more-natural leg of the path, activity was more abundant.
Couples with dogs, other walkers, and a five-member family on bicycles passed. Their greetings were as bright and pleasant as the day.
Here, through a stream-bank stand of trees, the river was quite visible. Reflective of the dry and sunny conditions we’ve been enjoying lately, the Stony’s water level was relatively low, compared to its usual springtime flow.
A small flock of Canada geese were in midstream honking at one another. For some reason their size surprised me – they seemed larger than expected; apparently it’s been a while since I witnessed them closely enough to appreciate their size.
Along the hillside on the opposite side of the trail from the river, stands of phlox were extensive and ranged up the hillside in an impressive show. As we neared the Riverside end, where there were more shade trees and less sun due to the northern exposure, wildflowers diversified a bit with smaller white, star-like-petaled anemone and a few clusters of early blooming fleabane.
A pleasant surprise was to come across a small stand of black-raspberry bushes in bloom. Making a mental note of the location, my mind moved briefly to summertime, when the berries would ripen, then made a mental chuckle: Birds and other trail users would beat me to them.
That was the first and only time when my thoughts turned to summer. On our return leg I reflected upon how beautiful later-spring tends to be in the Alleghenies — and wondered why anyone here would want to hurry the season by making Memorial Day weekend the “unofficial start” of summer.
