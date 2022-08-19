People love contests. People love this place. Combine those two loves, and the results can be rather interesting. One good example is the annual River of the Year designation. Each year, the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources works with the PA Organization of Watersheds and Rivers to name a commonwealth waterway as the “River of the Year.”

Every fall, up to five waterways are nominated and the public votes for their favorite nominee. Over the past decade, the Alleghenies have been well-represented with the Stonycreek (2012), Monongahela (2013), Allegheny (2017) and Clarion (2019) rivers all achieving ROY status.

To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.

© 2022 Hurst Media Works

