People love contests. People love this place. Combine those two loves, and the results can be rather interesting. One good example is the annual River of the Year designation. Each year, the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources works with the PA Organization of Watersheds and Rivers to name a commonwealth waterway as the “River of the Year.”
Every fall, up to five waterways are nominated and the public votes for their favorite nominee. Over the past decade, the Alleghenies have been well-represented with the Stonycreek (2012), Monongahela (2013), Allegheny (2017) and Clarion (2019) rivers all achieving ROY status.
Having completed a number of projects that cleaned up much of the river, improved the fishery, installed a whitewater release valve in the Quemahoning Dam and developed a whitewater park just upstream from Johnstown, advocates for the Stonycreek pushed the vote hard and were successful in 2012.
Perhaps the most-impressive example, however, was Johnstown’s quest to become the first “Kraft Hockeyville USA.” Annual contests for that designation had been going on for years in Canada but didn’t come south of the border until 2015.
Proud of their minor league hockey history, dating back to the 1940s, and their international claim to fame as the place where the movie “Slapshot” was filmed, Johnstowners were determined to be the first “Hockeyville” in the U.S. and mounted an almost-unbelievable community effort that prevailed despite competition from hundreds of places and a total of 20.4 million votes.
Now there’s an opportunity to get Somerset recognized as a “Top Adventure Town” by Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine. Each year the magazine offers people the opportunity to vote for favorite adventure towns in four categories of communities: tiny, small, medium and large.
Somerset is the only Pennsylvania community listed in the small-community category. There are no Pennsylvania communities listed in the tiny and medium categories; Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are nominees in the large community category.
To vote, simply visit the website, BlueRidgeOutdoors.com, and click on the “Top Adventure Towns” graphic. You’ll be prompted to enter your email address and name, then you can vote once in each category.
There are 25 entries per category which will be narrowed down through three rounds of voting. One vote per round is permitted.
If our region only is going to have one entry – other than Pittsburgh – Somerset is a good choice. Picturesque and well-situated, Somerset offers a range of excellent recreational opportunities from all-season ski resorts to conveniently located state parks, the Great Allegheny Passage rail trail, the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail, two networks of mountain bike trails, whitewater boating, outstanding trout fisheries, Quemahoning Lake, and fascinating cultural attractions such as the Flight 93 National Memorial, Quecreek Mine Rescue site, Somerset Historical Center and Laurel Arts.
However, our area visitors’ bureaus should reach out to Blue Ridge Outdoors and let the magazine know that our region boasts other outstanding adventure towns, such as Ohiopyle, Connellsville, Confluence, Ligonier, Johnstown, Huntingdon and Bedford – just to name a few.
Certainly Blue Ridge Outdoors would be a good place to start spreading the word about our adventure towns. The magazine claims to have more than a half-million readers and to be “the largest outdoor lifestyle magazine in the country.”
Since winners are featured in the magazine, this contest could provide good exposure for the region with the kind of potential visitors we would like to greet: younger, well-educated travelers with money to spend.
But we’re at the northern end of Blue Ridge Outdoors’ circulation area. The magazine – and its readers – need to become more familiar with our offerings.
Somerset should give us a good start – especially if we keep voting for it as a Top Adventure Town. While we’re at it, we should support Pittsburgh in the large-communities category as well.
Both are places deserving of the designation – and we have a winning reputation to maintain.
