They are an artist couple who just go by the names of Suzanne and Pope. Coming to Confluence from Seattle, Washington, less than two years ago, they are developing and operating what they are calling “The Tissue Farm.”
Their last name isn’t “Tissue.” That’s the name of the original landowner, who farmed this land in that days that followed the Revolutionary War.
And the Tissue Farm stopped being a farm long ago. Back in the 1880s it was the site of the Confluence Hotel. In the 1940s, the current structure originally housed a Chevrolet dealership, then a warehouse. Now Suzanne and Pope have developed two guest rooms there that cater to bicyclists riding the Great Allegheny Passage.
That’s just the beginning. This spring the couple plans to open a store and espresso shop. An artist residency program, art gallery and maker’s space are to follow over the next couple of years.
Angela Bonnell moved to Confluence a few years ago with her family and wanted to begin a business. But four young children limited her options. A neighbor had a suggestion: Why not start a luggage shuttle for cyclists riding the Great Allegheny Passage?
So Sunshine Luggage Shuttle arose. Angela became the owner/CEO and shuttle driver, taking her kids along as she drives cyclists’ luggage from one night’s lodging to the next along the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage and the 184-mile C&O Canal Towpath.
Angela, Suzanne and Pope all are transplants who found their way to Confluence and now are finding ways to capitalize on the growing tourism economy there. Recently, they gathered at Seven Springs with representatives of dozens of other businesses and organizations that are bringing visitors to Somerset County or providing services to visitors while they are there.
The gathering was for recipients of marketing grants through the Somerset County Tourism Grant Program. Along with celebrating each other’s grants, recipients were treated to a complimentary luncheon courtesy of the Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
Now this tourism grant program is an annual activity – not just in Somerset County but in Fayette and Westmoreland counties as well – one that’s been going on for more than 15 years. All three of these counties are served by the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau, which handles the grant applications, grant reporting and fiscal responsibilities.
Each county levies a 5% lodging tax that is collected from people who stay overnight in Laurel Highlands’ hotels, inns and bed-and-breakfasts. A portion of the proceeds remain with each county, another portion goes to Laurel Highlands for administrative costs and a final portion is given out to local groups and businesses as marketing grants.
The concept is simple: Visitors pay the tax. Proceeds are expended upon marketing activities to bring in more visitors who, in turn, will provide more lodging tax money.
These tourism-grant programs have worked well in all three counties but especially so in Somerset County, where Seven Springs, Flight 93 National Memorial, Jennerstown Speedway and many other attractions are drawing lots of visitors, and where the county is devoting increasing amounts of funding to marketing grants.
A total of $585,384 were awarded in grants this year, including $90,000 to Seven Springs for advertising in Baltimore, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., among other places, and $88,000 to Jennerstown Speedway, which is bringing in a NASCAR-sanctioned race series for the first time since 2006.
For the first time ever, Somerset County awarded grants to all of the applicants who were eligible – 49 of them. Altogether, the county has awarded more than $5.3 million to assist local businesses and organizations with marketing costs, since the grant program’s inception.
These numbers should be exciting. They are evidence of a vibrant and growing tourism economy that is sustaining and building businesses, festivals and attractions. It’s an economy that is drawing artists from Seattle and generating income for an industrious mother.
---
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.