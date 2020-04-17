Notice how few telemarketing calls you’ve been getting since the beginning of March? Since we’re stuck at home, at least we haven’t had to tolerate the sound of junk calls’ ring tones at all hours.
Even the robocalls have been reined in — at least for a while. Consider that if our Pennsylvania Primary election still was scheduled for April 28, we’d be getting inundated with robocalls from presidential candidates, congressional candidates, political parties and political action committees.
(What unrecognized calls you are getting these days should go to voicemail or answering machines — especially now that economic stimulus payments are arriving in bank accounts and mailboxes. Be very wary of phone numbers you don’t recognize.)
Now please don’t think for a moment that this column is going to suggest that good things are resulting from the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.
At this moment I see nothing that comes remotely close to offsetting the death, sickness, isolation, economic disruption, societal dysfunction and psychological stress that is stemming from this situation.
But I am seeing evidence of positive side-effects, resulting from our responses to this situation — which is a different statement, and what I’ll be exploring here.
Quieter telephones is the lowest item on the list.
A friend of mine told me recently that his Philadelphia-based daughter is sheltering with the family here in Johnstown. That’s obviously of great relief to her parents, given the comparative COVID-19 case numbers in Philadelphia and Cambria County.
But the young woman is continuing to work remotely for her Philadelphia-based marketing firm. In an email, my friend elaborated:
“She is joined by the following friends in their early 20s, all now working at home within walking distance of our house:
- An employee of the City of Philadelphia;
- An employee of Fox News in New York City;
- An employee of a PR agency in Pittsburgh;
- An employee of an oil and gas consulting firm in Houston.
For the duration of this situation, these young people are bringing relief to their families and their paychecks to Johnstown.
A recent Washington Post article on Instagram documented that these aren’t isolated instances. “… millions have been on the move, a mass migration that looks urgent and temporary but might contain the seeds of a wholesale shift in where and how Americans live.”
Will most of these people return to the cities once COVID-19 has passed? Of course. But the realization by both employers and employees that working remotely is viable in many circumstances likely will result in more people living in areas like the Alleghenies.
Even for those remaining in the cities, though, our response to COVID-19 is offering positive side-effects. A Wall Street Journal editor wrote recently of her experiences working from home and how the situation has been drawing her family closer together — not an insignificant statement given that her kids are teenagers.
The shattering of old routines has a way of disrupting former patterns of behavior as well: Meal times become lengthier and more social, family walks outdoors become events, home life becomes more experimental and experiential.
Relationships that we took for granted in the past take on renewed importance. I’m communicating much more frequently with my Florida-based parents than I had been; I have to be sure that at age 91 and (soon to be) 90, they’re behaving themselves.
While an optimistic sort, I’m not Pollyannaish enough to suggest these things are happening in every household (in fact I shudder to think of the level of dysfunction that is occurring in some homes), But I’d like to think that this situation is drawing some families — extended and nuclear — and some couples, closer together.
The novel coronavirus has brought a new reality that we have no choice but to accept and work with. There’s really only one good way to respond: We need to see and embrace the positive side effects.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
