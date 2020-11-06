Prospect Hill is well-named. For this knoll, which sits above the confluence of the Little Conemaugh and Conemaugh rivers in Johnstown, has been fueling prospects with minerals for centuries.
Rhey, Matthews & Company developed a “Johnstown Furnace” at the hill’s base in 1846. Then the Cambria Iron Company, chartered in 1852 by George S. King and Dr. Peter Shoenberger, centered its operation there.
Within the decade the iron works had mushroomed into a complex that included four pyramidal blast furnaces, puddling furnaces, a foundry, brickyards, a machine shop and blacksmith shop. Drawing upon Prospect Hill’s ample natural resources of iron ore, coal and limestone, Cambria Iron had everything needed to smelt high-quality iron and roll it into railroad rails.
In the 1870s, Cambria Iron was the largest steelmaker in the United States. Over the next century, Greater Johnstown’s steelmaking operations grew; the community flourished.
Eventually, Bethlehem Steel Corporation took over and developed a 17-mile complex that operated until the early 1990s. But with the Northeast’s industrial collapse, Johnstown’s great steelmaking heritage disintegrated into miles of abandoned mills, punctuated by a few fragmentary specialty operations.
Even though Cambria’s “Lower Works” — including adjacent Prospect Hill — were designated a national historic landmark, the site’s prospects seemed dim at best.
With the exception of the 11-inch mill, which became occupied by JWF Industries, other Lower Works’ buildings, dating to the mid- and late-1800s, sat vacant for 25 years.
Then, a few years ago, things began to change. A medical-marijuana growing facility established itself in the massive former Machine Shop, and a Center for Metal Arts took possession of four buildings, including an industrial blacksmith shop dating to 1864.
The CMA offers metal-working instruction for people who are interested in traditional crafts such as blacksmithing and in using metals as artistic mediums. Students come from across the United States and a number of foreign countries for classes ranging from basic blacksmithing to toolmaking, blade-smithing, jewelry-making and sculpting.
Recently, the CMA offered a new class teaching a process that is thousands of years old: iron smelting — the process of creating iron from iron ore. And this smelting class tried ore gathered from Prospect Hill.
Lead instructor Lee Sauder of Lexington, Virginia, guided the class of a half-dozen students through the building of two small furnaces and the process of smelting in each.
“We’re not melting the iron, we’re smelting,” said Lee, standing beside the small furnaces as one of them was doing just that. Smelting removes oxygen, silica and other impurities, leaving basically pure iron.
The furnaces were simple clay tubes, standing on end roughly four feet high and 18 inches in diameter. Students fed materials in through the open top — first hardwood charcoal, then a small shovel’s worth of iron ore — repeating the process over 5-6 hours until a 65-pound “charge” of ore had been added to the furnace.
With an electric motor constantly blowing air into the lower section of the furnace, the charcoal created temperatures of roughly 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit — hot enough to melt the impurities, called “slag,” but not the iron. At the end of the process, a 15-pound lump of iron was delivered through a hole at the base of the furnace.
Students grabbed the “bloom” with tongs and plopped it briefly atop a wooden log, where impurities were softly tapped off. Then the bloom was rushed to a waiting air-driven hammer, where it received several firm blows to check its quality before being deposited in an adjacent forge for reheating.
“I feel like I work at the Cambria Iron Company right now,” said Patrick Quinn, the CMA’s Executive Director, after handling the bloom. “That was a dream come true.”
With the Center for Metal Art’s authentic, yet-creative uses of these historic iron and steel spaces drawing widespread attention to Johnstown, Prospect Hill may fuel fresh prospects with its primordial resources.
