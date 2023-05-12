Churches occupy visible corners of every community. Their distinctive architecture draws attention. Their presence and history help to tell the story of their locale.
Visually and socially, churches are more than places of worship. They are spiritual homes for families and centers for neighborhoods and communities. Remove churches and people lose their sense of place. Neighborhoods devolve into collections of houses. Communities lose their souls.
Yet, according to an article, published in the Congress for the New Urbanism’s “Public Square” journal, increasingly that’s happening nationwide. One-quarter of the churches operating today are predicted to close over the next 30-40 years, predominantly in urban areas.
The CNU article compared this trend’s impact to the loss of downtown department stores and shopping districts over the past 40 years. Here within the Alleghenies many of our communities continue to struggle with the challenge of reviving their downtowns; now they face existential threats to some of their most-distinctive and important buildings.
A coalition of urban designers, architects, planners, developers and engineers, the Congress for the New Urbanism is a movement committed to reinvesting in our urban areas. “Building Places People Love” is their vision.
Preservation is one of their tools but not their primary mission. Some new-urbanists, for example, would be fine with cutting up the interior of a cathedral for condos while preserving its exterior as a feature of that place. In a hot property market, that could be considered a win – at least the cathedral wouldn’t be demolished and replaced with some post-modern office building.
New urbanists and preservationists agree that church buildings are not easily adaptable for reuse. They’re specialized spaces, expensive to develop and maintain, and often have environmental and deed issues.
Then there are institutional and legal challenges. Local church bodies are notoriously reluctant to change and theocracies can be difficult to deal with. Zoning may not be compatible with the proposed reuse and building code regulations may pose compliance issues in old buildings.
Over the past dozen years, working for a nonprofit that owns two church buildings, 116 and 108 years old respectively, I’ve dealt with all of those issues and more. Since our buildings are historically significant and we’re using federal funds, reuse plans must comply with federal standards for historic preservation.
While church plants can be adaptively reused in a variety of ways — performing arts venues, reception halls, community centers, and retail-office complexes are good examples — most are unlikely to generate sufficient earned revenue to achieve self-sufficiency.
“In small to mid-size municipalities and lower-to-middle class neighborhoods, the market may not fully support a chosen project and it may require significant capital and/or operating subsidies,” according to the CNU article, written by Rick Reinhard and Chris Elisara.
That precisely describes my organization’s struggle: finding capital and operating resources consumes much of my time. While we’ve made significant progress — both of our buildings are open and serving the public — we’ve a long way to go to achieve our reuse visions.
For all of these reasons, this preservationist finds himself agreeing with new urbanists, who maintain that the best hope for dealing with this trend is to encourage shrinking church groups to remain in their buildings by leasing underutilized spaces and property to other organizations or businesses. Auxiliary buildings, kitchens, educational facilities, and parking lots can be repurposed for housing, commercial and retail uses.
In deteriorating neighborhoods, church buildings could continue their roles as community centers (which they’ve always been) by partnering with human service agencies and organizations.
Because these efforts likely will require extraordinary resources and services, coalitions of ecclesiastical, real estate, business, municipal and human service representatives should form working groups to advise and assist those who are striving to preserve or reuse church buildings — comparable to the Main Street development groups that formed to revitalize downtowns.
Mixed uses can preserve church homes for the congregants, maintain the buildings, restore life to neighborhoods, and save the souls of communities.
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
© 2022 Hurst Media Works
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.