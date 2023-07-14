Think of New England. The South. The West. Do authors and literature come to mind? Writers have been working to create a distinct literary identity here in the Alleghenies as well.
Ben Moyer is among those writers. Through the related genres of “outdoor writing” and nature essays, he’s been building an impressive body of work for decades.
A longtime columnist for southwestern Pennsylvania newspapers and various outdoor sporting publications, Ben is an ardent hunter, fly-fisher, conservationist and naturalist.
Dozens of other writers, however, fit that description. That Ben stands out in the outdoor-writing crowd is evidenced by his recognition for lifetime achievement by the Outdoor Writers Association of America.
What separates Moyer from the pack is the way he weaves his disciplines of interest with a solid understanding of history, then writes about it vividly. Other writers describe the campfire; Ben stares into the embers, perceives what we do not, then captures those insights with clear imagery and thoughtful prose.
Consider the titular essay in his recently published book, “Smoke to See By”: Gazing into the “greasy smoke” of a campfire next to a small lake in a hollow on the western fringe of the Allegheny Plateau, Ben drifts with it through descriptions of the hollow, the life expectations of bluegills within the lake, experiences of deer hunting with his son and daughter, and memories of “living off the land” for a week as a youth.
Throughout this book of essays the reader learns much about Moyer himself, how deeply he is rooted to his homeland below Dunbar on the southern end of Chestnut Ridge. Fields where he played and first learned of nature as a boy also bore the footprints of native Americans and the earliest settlers; Ben’s dad, uncles and grandfathers worked in area coal mines and coke ovens – then taught him how to hunt, fish and love the land during their time off.
When he writes of conservationists’ efforts to clean up polluted streams, and the joy of fishing for trout in those streams – a joy denied his father and uncles in their day – the reader shares in the profound meaning this has for Moyer. As he honors his mentors and celebrates the achievement of improving water, he creates a context enabling us to share the exultation.
But Ben’s book isn’t about him. It’s about the Alleghenies (or a bit more broadly, the Northern Appalachians, as the literary region is being defined). Using knowledge acquired through years of field observations and supplemental study, Moyer helps us to appreciate that our ecosystem is anything but commonplace.
In “Red Oak, White Oak,” he not only offers an illuminating explanation of the differences between these two species that are so common among our hardwoods, but explores the dependencies of plant and animal species upon both types of oak.
All of Ben’s talents are on full display in the essay, “The Ecology of Old Barns,” where he brings a dilapidated, 175-year-old barn to life:
“Forty summers have waned away since this barn held the bustle, the laughter, and the 400 bales of hay put up by a family at work together. Forty summers with no flecks of hayseed stuck to sweat on sun-tanned forearms, and 40 winters without the warm, sweet scent of cow breath in the feed-lot underneath…”
In full disclosure, I’ve known Ben for years and am proud to call him a colleague. To have this opportunity to write about his new book is a personal joy – but I wouldn’t be doing so if his work wasn’t worth your time. My readers’ interests come first.
There is no conflict of interest. Read “Smoke to See By” and you’ll learn how impressive life is within our Alleghenies. And how Ben Moyer is helping to define Northern Alleghenies’ literature.
* * *
For information on Ben Moyer’s book visit SunburyPress.com and insert the author’s name in the search field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.