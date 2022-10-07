It’s good that the painting is named “Whiteside Church” so that the viewer doesn’t mistake the large, out-of-perspective building in the middle for a barn.
Two indistinct figures of men stand in the foreground.
To the left is a cemetery with white grave markers, bordered by a white picket fence. To the right is a tree-lined dirt lane, beginning to drop down a hill.
Stripped of context and any other information, one might mistake this for the work of a middle-school art student. But in the bottom-middle of the painting is a single name: Moses.
“Whiteside Church” was created in 1945 by Anna Mary Robertson Moses, more-popularly known as “Grandma Moses,” and is in the collection of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
Art: such a small word; such a vast array of meanings! “Fine Art” narrows the focus somewhat to expressions of beauty and-or ideas, but the concept can still be slippery.
Rembrandt’s realism may impress while Picasso’s abstractions may only confuse. Adding to its profundity, Art is constantly redefining itself, exploring new expressions in style and medium.
From the 1920s through the immediate years after World War II, a group of self-educated painters was challenging the Art establishment, breaking through conventions, boldly presenting beauty and ideas in new, fresh ways. Grandma Moses was one of them; a laborer from Pittsburgh, John Kane, was another.
Both are featured in a 60-work traveling exhibition titled “Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America” that opens at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Sunday, Oct. 16.
In all, 18 artists’ works from 1927 to 1950 will be presented. In addition to Moses and Kane, Horace Pippin, Morris Hirshfield, Josephine Joy and Lawrence Lebduska are among them. For these gatecrashers, Kane may have been the prototype.
A Scot by birth, Kane came to Pittsburgh in 1880 and worked as a semi-skilled laborer. After losing his leg in a railroad accident, he turned to painting railroad cars, houses and other buildings.
But he also had a creative side and used his natural talents and background to produce distinctive artworks. The acceptance of one of his paintings into the Carnegie Institute’s international exhibition in 1927 marked the first time a “primitive” work of art was displayed in a major exhibition.
Before long, other self-taught artists were crashing through gates of race, ethnicity, class, ability and gender. This exhibition celebrates them and explores how they achieved recognition from a resistant art world.
The Westmoreland is the last stop for this traveling exhibition, which was put together by the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia. Seven of the exhibition’s pieces came from the Westmoreland’s collection, including works by Kane and Martin B. Leisser.
Along with the exhibition, which will be on display in the Cantilever Gallery through Feb. 5, 2023, a series of related special programs and events are scheduled:
Nov. 5, Maxwell King and Louise Lippincott, co-authors of the book, “American Workman: Life and Art of John Kane,” will talk about Kane and their book from 2 to 4 p.m.
Nov. 6, a Sunday Fun Day will feature industrial history and the arts from noon to 3 p.m. There will be opportunities to mimic Kane’s technique and create a mold that will be cast with hot aluminum.
Local self-taught artists will present programs on their work on Nov. 13, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18. On Nov. 30, Katherine Jentleson, the curator of the Gatecrashers’ exhibition, will be present to talk about it.
And on Jan. 21, The Westmoreland will hold a “Vintage Ball” with a speakeasy theme, encouraging participants to adopt dress of the period featured within the exhibition. Visit TheWestmoreland.org for information on all of these events.
These are opportunities to gain a deeper understanding of art – through self-learned lessons from artists who taught the art world that they belonged.
