Before there was a Johnstown or a county seat of Ebensburg, before there was even a Cambria County, there was an ambitious little village called Beula. It was founded to be a Welsh-speaking community of religious nonconformists, where a variety of Protestants could live free of Church of England-imposed restrictions.
Beula’s profile was impressive: Its 17,400 acres a few miles west of the Allegheny Front had been purchased from Dr. Benjamin Rush, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and Surgeon General of the Continental Army, who would go on to become the “Father of American Psychiatry.”
Between 1796 and 1804 the frontier settlement drew 300 inhabitants and offered two hotels, a store, mill, school, church and even a circulating library with 600 volumes. The region’s first post office and first polling place were established in Beula.
Dr. Rush himself owned three lots, and there were indications in the historical records that a summer home was being constructed for him there.
But while Beula’s profile may have been impressive, its Allegheny summit winters were obstructive. The grist and saw mills suffered weather-related failures not once but twice. The rugged landscape wasn’t favorable for farming, and the site’s remoteness deprived the community of basic necessities.
As the village struggled, some residents on the fringe developed a more stable community on another section of land to the northeast. After Cambria County organized in 1807, that community – Ebensburg as it is now known – became the county seat.
Beula slowly dwindled and disappeared into Allegheny woodlands.
While Beula’s remnants now sit on private land, my fellow heritage hunters – Mike Burk and Greg Gdula – and I decided it would be a good place for our annual early spring outing. After obtaining permission from the property owner, we ventured there on a delightful day in early April.
Heritage hunting – searching the landscape for traces of the past – is best in early spring after the snowpack (when there is one) has disappeared but before new growth begins. Our search had an easy beginning, for Beula’s entrance is well-marked by a 6-foot-high stone monument fronted with a keystone-shaped bronze tablet, dated 1936, that tells the village’s story in brief.
Walking uphill along a 4WD trail, it was obvious from the sloped, rugged landscape that this was not the site of the village itself. Nearing the crest, we explored the small cemetery on right side of the lane.
Most stones were simple standing tablets, some of them broken or toppled, from which much of the engraving had weathered away. But we enjoyed deciphering those that we could, identifying at least parts of names, ages and dates of death extending back to the early 19th century.
Cresting the hill just beyond, we found the site of the village – a wide flat extending at least a football field in width and several in length. “Plenty of room for the town here,” observed Mike.
Here and there were round depressions that once may have been wells and squarish shallow impressions that outlined where structures once had stood. Flat, roughly rectangular shaped stones were aligned, marking fences and walls.
One clear rectangular depression had a number of such stones in proximity and the remains of an earthen ramp above one side, indicating a two-level structure. “That’s not natural, but it’s been here a long time,” said Greg. “My vote’s a barn.”
Questioning a barn in the midst of a village and recalling there were two hotels here, I speculated that this may have been the remains of a livery stable for a hotel. Wagons and feed could have been stored above and the animals below.
Of course we were just trying to interpret what we saw, based upon our limited collective knowledge of nature and history. For us, the fun of heritage hunting is about the speculation, the wisecracks that typically accompany it and this special way experiencing the Alleghenies.
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
© 2022 Hurst Media Works
