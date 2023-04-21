Before there was a Johnstown or a county seat of Ebensburg, before there was even a Cambria County, there was an ambitious little village called Beula. It was founded to be a Welsh-speaking community of religious nonconformists, where a variety of Protestants could live free of Church of England-imposed restrictions.

Beula’s profile was impressive: Its 17,400 acres a few miles west of the Allegheny Front had been purchased from Dr. Benjamin Rush, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and Surgeon General of the Continental Army, who would go on to become the “Father of American Psychiatry.”

To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.

© 2022 Hurst Media Works

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.