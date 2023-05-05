Over the past 40 years, changing lifestyles and business models took the heart out of our downtowns as retailers fled to suburban shopping centers, leaving vacant storefronts and massive, multi-floor buildings that communities still are trying to fill.
Now we risk losing our communities’ souls:
“What closed department stores were to downtowns over the past 30 to 40 years, emptying houses of worship will be over the next three to four decades,” wrote Rick Reinhard and Chris Elisara in a June 7, 2022, article, published by the Congress for New Urbanism in its “Public Square” Journal.
In “A Call to Rethink Dying Houses of Worship,” Reinhard and Elisara predict that 100,000 churches may close over the next 40 years. That’s roughly one of every four churches that currently exist, and most of them will be in urban neighborhoods.
Reasons for this go beyond fewer people going to church. Many worship communities have followed the path of retailers and relocated to the suburbs, where they can expand their physical plants and offer plenty of parking.
Declining populations, deteriorating neighborhoods and loss of public transportation all have hurt urban churches. Typically large, ornate and old, these churches are becoming increasingly expensive to operate and maintain – at a time when there are fewer people in the pews to cover the costs.
Urban church members tend to be older, living on fixed incomes, and losing the vitality needed to participate in work and fundraising projects. One by one, as these worship communities shrink below the level of sustainability, their churches close.
Again, according to Reinhard and Elisara, as many as 7,500 churches nationwide are closing each year. Increasingly pervasive, this trend is touching every community and faith tradition: Jewish, Orthodox, Protestant and Roman Catholic.
Now I’m not concerned about the “Church,” the human manifestation of the Kingdom of God. The Church will remain until the second coming of Jesus Christ.
But the loss of church buildings will sap the souls of the communities within which they are located. For in addition to being sacred places, these buildings tend to be architecturally distinctive, historically significant and richly representative of their communities’ cultural heritage.
Because each church building is unique and possesses qualities and characteristics unlike any other, they help to define the uniqueness and qualities of that community. And because such buildings aren’t constructed anymore, they are irreplaceable.
However, through effective preservation and adaptive-reuse development, these buildings can continue to represent their communities and serve them in new ways.
The nonprofit organization I work for owns and is striving to preserve and adaptively reuse two beautiful former Roman Catholic church buildings. Each is more than a century old, has ethnic roots and qualities that are special, memorable for their visitors.
One building features soaring arches, a faceted ceiling with goldleaf stars on a sky-blue background, detailed and richly hued Munich-style stained glass, and a superb pipe organ that’s the largest instrument of its type still in existence.
More than 150 people enjoyed those features during a recent concert: the classical-music debut of a talented young woman, who ably performed a challenging program on that organ in a space made for organ music. People left praising the experience.
Our other building just debuted its new life as a stage for live-theatre. A Shakespeare company performed well in an intimate setting for 200 with a dramatic 45-by-45-foot oil painting, depicting the immigrant world of 1918, as a backdrop. Performers and audience alike praised that experience as well.
Since May is Preservation Month, this is a good time to ponder what may be one of the most-pervasive preservation issues of our day. Next week, we’ll consider the opportunities and challenges of saving church buildings – and the souls of our communities.
* * *
To read “A Call to Rethink Dying Houses of Worship” visit CNU.org and put the title in the search box.
