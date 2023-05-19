Thanksgiving and Veterans Day arguably may be purer, but as a major holiday Memorial Day has managed to remain relatively uncorrupted by commercialism and cultural secularization.
Yes, it’s considered the beginning of summer and often marks the opening of amusement parks, community swimming pools and other warm season facilities; yet Memorial Day has retained its original purpose of honoring the departed, evolving only in the sense of broadening the circle of honorees.
Evidence of this holiday’s organic origins can been seen in the variety of communities claiming to be its birthplace. For the Civil War’s guns barely had cooled before relatives of fallen soldiers began to decorate the veterans’ graves with spring-fresh flowers.
Individual actions catalyzed collective acts. Steady traffic to cemeteries turned into processions, then parades.
Initial organized memorial observances began in the South. The earliest documented involved 10,000 African Americans in Charleston, South Carolina, who paraded on May 1, 1865 – just days after South Carolina’s surrender – to honor 257 Union soldiers who died in a Confederate prison camp.
The following March, the Ladies Memorial Association of Columbus, Georgia, called for an annual observance to decorate the graves of Confederate soldiers. That April 26, numerous communities across at least six states participated.
Officially, “Decoration Day” was established in 1868 by order of Gen. John Logan, who was commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, a social organization of Union veterans.
Logan’s order was issued on May 5. On May 30 of that year, ceremonies were observed in 183 cemeteries across 27 states – an impressive rapid response in a period long before social media.
Understandably, over the next 50 years, observances in the North and South remained separate, with “Confederate Memorial Day” commemorated in 10 states annually on June 3, the birthday of Confederacy President Jefferson Davis.
Gradually, as Americans came together to fight two World Wars, the concept of a Civil War-centric Decoration Day faded and Memorial Day grew as a concept to honor all Americans who died in military service. Congress legalized the holiday in 1971, establishing Memorial Day on the last Monday in May each year.
Now some people, including those in veterans’ organizations, might take issue with my contention that Memorial Day has remained relatively pure. They’ve pointed to Congress’ action, which created a three-day holiday, as diluting the sacred meaning of this special day.
They might even sniff at families’ practices of decorating the graves of departed loved ones, whether they served in the military or not, as a further drift in the day’s commemoration. But I disagree.
Even as Decoration Day, this holiday always had strong political connotations and cultural appropriations, having sprung from a deeply divisive War Between The States. Yet observances always have maintained focus upon honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our precious way of life.
Memorial Day offers the opportunity to step away from our busy lives for a few pensive moments, when we can reflect upon the sacrifices of military personnel while at the cemetery to remember departed family members, who also gave of their lives to serve us. All of these graves deserve honor.
Then to take time to celebrate our nation’s freedoms with holiday activities is a good way to commemorate those sacrifices – as long as we continue to reflect upon them while watching the community parade, participating in the backyard barbecue or sitting poolside. Some communities effectively combine ceremonies for the fallen with low-key celebrations, picnics and other gatherings.
While other holidays have been appropriated for profit, consumed with extravagant gift-giving, or devolved into over-the-top parties, chocolate feasts, fireworks and cosplay, Memorial Day is a major holiday that has done well to keep its solemn purpose intact and comparatively noncommercial.
This Memorial Day find a way to honor our fallen military and your departed loved ones as you celebrate their precious gifts of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
© 2022 Hurst Media Works
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.