Thanksgiving and Veterans Day arguably may be purer, but as a major holiday Memorial Day has managed to remain relatively uncorrupted by commercialism and cultural secularization.

Yes, it’s considered the beginning of summer and often marks the opening of amusement parks, community swimming pools and other warm season facilities; yet Memorial Day has retained its original purpose of honoring the departed, evolving only in the sense of broadening the circle of honorees.

© 2022 Hurst Media Works

