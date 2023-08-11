Some trails are simple things, scratched through meadows, glens and forests, often marked by small patches of paint on adjacent trees or cairns to confirm the way. Such trails don’t tend to change much from decade to decade unless they’re re-routed.
Not so with water trails. While designed to perform the same function as a land trail – that of providing the information necessary to travel and enjoy a specific path – water trails have to be more, well, fluid, and not just because the trail surface is moving water.
Water trails don’t just map the waterways and include the essential information needed to boat them safely, such as put-ins/take-outs, hazards, obstacles, recommended water levels and mileage. They also mark points of natural, historical and cultural interest within the water basin and offer information about them.
Only Alaska has more miles of rivers, streams and creeks than Pennsylvania, so it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that we have a lot of water trails – currently 27 statewide, most of them with multiple sections, covering more than 2,000 miles of waterway.
There are water trails along all of our region’s rivers and major streams: the Allegheny, Clarion, Juniata, Kiski-Conemaugh, Loyalhanna, Monongahela, Raystown Branch of the Juniata and Youghiogheny. Maps and companion informational guides are available for all of these trails.
Because of the amount of information included within water trail guides and maps, however, and because of the fluid nature of the waterways and surrounding watersheds, water trails are always changing.
Water obstacles that had been plotted on the map disappear, while new ones appear in unmarked places. Features along the bank may wash out or be demolished. Attractions and amenities within the waterway’s communities open and close.
So periodically water trails need to be updated. Currently that process is underway for the Kiski-Conemaugh Water Trail, which runs through the heart of our region.
Formed in Johnstown from the joining of the Little Conemaugh and Stonycreek rivers, the Conemaugh River flows for roughly 50 miles to Saltsburg, where it merges with Loyalhanna Creek to form the Kiskiminetas River. The Kiski then flows for another 27 miles to its mouth on the Allegheny River.
Over 88 miles (some tributary mileage is included), the Kiski-Conemaugh Water Trail runs through or past 15 communities and dozens of points of interest. Access ramps, outfitters, campsites, lodging places, restaurants, hospitals, and libraries all are marked.
To update all of this information, a project has been launched and is being coordinated by The Pittsburgh-to-Harrisburg Mainline Canal Greenway. During the month of August, public information is being sought to make the K-C water trail’s information as current as possible.
To participate, visit MainlineCanalGreenway.org, hover on “Experience the Greenway,” click “Boat,” and then click on the Kiski-Conemaugh Water Trail. After accessing and observing the upper and lower sections’ maps and guides – or the eight River Town maps – you can use the survey form to make comments, observations and suggestions.
Goals include both the updating of the printed trail map and informational guide, and updating River Town maps that connect trail users with local points of interest and businesses. River Town maps cover Apollo, Avonmore, Blairsville, Freeport, Johnstown, Leechburg, Saltsburg and Vandergrift.
Paddlesports such as canoeing, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding have mushroomed in popularity. As a result, more people are discovering the joys of experiencing new areas from the picturesque and unique perspectives offered by our waterways.
Water trails provide everything paddlers need to enjoy our communities – from information on how to safely access and enjoy our rivers and streams, to what to see and where to go after coming off the water at day’s end.
Ever fluid, ever changing, water trails enable us to experience and appreciate one of Pennsylvania’s greatest qualities in dynamic ways. This update project will keep the Kiski-Conemaugh Water Trail, well, current.
