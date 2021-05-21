The profound disruptions of the pandemic still have me shaking my head as we slowly emerge from it. Even outdoor events that would’ve scattered people across miles of trails and rivers were affected.
Not that I’m second-guessing those decisions. For almost all of those events would’ve gathered people together at one point or another; that’s part of what makes them enjoyable.
So it is joyful to see recreational events beginning to return as increasing numbers of people become fully vaccinated, state restrictions ease and we realize how much safer the outdoors are than we feared last year.
Rail-trail foot races, river sojourns and fund-raising events are returning – much to the relief of cash-starved nonprofit organizations that depend upon the revenue they generate.
The Cambria County Trails Series is back at full schedule after a partial disruption in 2020. These events support the development and maintenance of a trail system which, under the operation of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority and Indiana County Parks, is seeing dynamic development.
According to CambriaConservationRecreation.com the May 29 Path of the Flood Historic Race still retains pandemic restrictions: Registration was capped at 250 and is closed, no crowd will be permitted at the finish and there’s no after-race party – but at least the event can happen this year.
The Conemaugh Valley Conservancy is returning with its annual Stony-Kiski-Conemaugh Rivers Sojourn, June 3-6. This delightful event gets people (including novices) out to experience both the rivers and the region’s heritage along their banks with stops and special programs.
This year’s new ripple will be “Kids’ Day” on June 5. Participants will be encouraged to dress in costumes, and there will be a stop at Saltsburg’s Historic Canal Days festival. ConemaughValleyConservancy.com.
The Westmoreland Heritage Trail is offering the Ted Hayes Memorial Bike Ride/Walk/Run on June 5 to honor a volunteer who passed. The event ends up in Slickville with a picnic lunch and entertainment. WestmorelandHeritageTrail.com.
While pandemic restrictions also are in place for the Ghost Town Trail Challenge on June 19, registration remains open until June 1. The Challenge is not a race but an opportunity to walk/run the entire 32-mile length — or 16 miles or 7.5 miles — of the Ghost Town Trail in one day.
Currently each distance is capped at 250 participants. Organizers will update any changes in restrictions on the website. CambriaConservationRecreation.com.
Although it’s never safe to assume anything related to the pandemic, the Jim Mayer Trail Family Fun Run — a 5K or 10K run or walk —scheduled for Sept. 4, should be able to operate more or less normally. Since the Mayer Trail is another member of the Cambria County family of trails, information on this event also can be found on the website listed just above.
This year will see the debut of a new fall event on the Ghost Town Trail – the Chernisky Ghost Town Trail-a-thon: a marathon, 15-mile or 5K run on Oct. 2, followed by a leisurely bicycle ride on Oct. 3. Again, the information can be found at CambriaConservationRecreation.com.
The region’s ultimate distance run, the GAP Relay, takes place on the Great Allegheny Passage on Oct. 15 and 16. Teams of 4-8 runners begin in Pittsburgh on Oct. 15 and relay a slap-bracelet at 23 relay points over 150 miles.
Yes, this event goes all night and finishes up on Oct. 16 in Cumberland, Maryland, with finish-line festivities and a post-race party. There’s also a 60-mile variation that starts at Confluence. GapTrail.org.
While it’s great to see events like this returning, there were a number of others I expected to see but didn’t. Hopefully they will re-emerge eventually too.
For with the pandemic encouraging sizable numbers of new people to get outside to boat, bicycle, run or walk, more enthusiasts than ever will be bunching together to enjoy outdoor-recreational gatherings – even more joyfully now that they know what they missed.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
