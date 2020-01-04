As the new year dawns, my prayer is that God will continue to bless me in 2020 as He did in 2019.
Now that’s not to say that 2019 was an easy year. Far from it. Discouragement was my companion a number of times. Most of the time, however, Optimism and Progress kept me company.
A year gives us 365 chances for good days and 365 chances for bad ones (366 in 2020). Even during a good year, though, we will have bad days. So one assessment of the year is whether the good days outnumber the bad ones.
But really bad days — even if fewer in number — can outweigh significantly higher numbers of days where nothing bad happens. So another measure is whether anything really bad happened to skew the ratio.
Not only did my good days greatly outnumber my bad ones, but nothing really bad happened during 2019. That, alone, made it a blessed year.
On a personal level, my time was spent meaningfully and gainfully. My health was good. My relationships largely were positive ones. Family members also experienced relatively good health and positive outcomes to serious surgeries. More blessings.
Oh I sputtered about being too busy, overcommitted and too rarely able to spend time with family or on recreational outings. One 2020 resolution is to make at least a few changes in my commitments to bring my life into better balance.
While my year wasn’t lucrative, it was profitable. My once almost-overwhelming debt is gone, and my bank account has grown a little.
My work, my mission (two expressions of the same thing), although increasingly demanding, is progressing. The project, which consumes much of my time and energy, moved forward in measurable ways this past year.
My reason for sharing all of this? As I look at our Alleghenies on the cusp of 2019 and 2020, I see similarities with my own situation.
Optimism and progress are spending increasing amounts of time in our region; which, I believe, experienced more good than bad days — and few, if any, really bad days — during 2019. Greater numbers of people are going about their lives here in meaningful and gainful ways.
I’d like to think that we are getting physically and mentally healthier — at least a few of the critical markers are pointed in the right direction. We certainly have more recreational resources that, if used, will help us to live healthier lifestyles.
Yes, we all sputter about things we dislike. But we all can make 2020 resolutions to do something positive about those things — and then follow through.
Our regional economy isn’t booming. However, it is stronger than it has been in decades. “Help Wanted” signs are unavoidable. While maybe not always lucrative, the available work still can make a financial difference in people’s lives — reducing debt and growing bank accounts.
Just employment itself is positive. No matter what the job is, it can provide benefits of self-worth, structure and incentive that can lead to a better life. For many, the work also gives life more meaning.
Much of this depends upon mindset: searching for the positive rather than the negative, appreciating and seizing the opportunity. That mindset applies to us collectively as a region as much as to us individually.
We can focus upon the overdoses and violence and crime; the blight; the rationale that handouts are more beneficial than an entry level job, and see little — if any — hope for ourselves or our region.
Or we can focus on our diversified economy with its increasing opportunities, the natural beauty and recreational resources, our low cost-of-living, the vibrant cultural life and increasing community involvement by many of our residents, and see a region on the right path.
As this new year dawns, another prayer is that God will continue to bless our region in 2020 as He did in 2019.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
