Johnny Unitas, Joe Namath and Joe Montana; Honus Wagner, Stan Musial and Josh Gibson; Arnold Palmer, Muhammed Ali and Roberto Clemente: Famous athletes.
Gene Kelly, Jimmy Stewart and Peter Sellars; Marilyn Horne, Lena Horne and Mary Lou Williams; Earl “Fatha” Hines, Martha Graham and Stephen Foster: Giants in the performing arts.
Jonas Salk, George Westinghouse, and Frank Lloyd Wright; Andrew Carnegie, Henry Clay Frick, and Charles Schwab; Henry John (HJ) Heinz, John Augustus Roebling, and Andrew Mellon: Historic innovators and industrialists.
Why are they all listed here? Because every one of them also had deep roots in the Alleghenies.
What they also have in common is a presence in the newest exhibition at the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, titled “Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh: Works from the National Portrait Gallery.” (HeinzHistoryCenter.org)
In one reassuring sign of returning normalcy (at least for the moment), the Heinz History Center reopened on July 1. This “Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh” exhibition was almost ready when the museum had to shut down in mid-March but is well-worth the wait and should hold almost everyone’s interest.
Featured are 100 works of art — paintings, sketches, photographs and prints — from the National Portrait Gallery, which is the only museum in the United States that is dedicated to portraiture. This Heinz exhibition is dedicated to portraits of notable people drawn from American history, industry, fine arts, performing arts, cinema and sports – a who’s-who at the highest level – who also have a strong connection to the Alleghenies.
And one of the exhibition’s more interesting aspects is how many of these notables’ were rooted in locations outside of Allegheny County.
There’s Perry Como, one of the titans of the entertainment world over four decades, who grew up in Canonsburg, Washington County, and also lived in Meadville for a while. Gene Kelly was born and raised in East Liberty, lived as a dance teacher in Shady Side, and had dance schools in Squirrel Hill and Johnstown.
John White Geary was born and raised in Mount Pleasant and worked on the Allegheny Portage Railroad in Cambria County before distinguishing himself as a general during the Civil War and as Governor of Kansas Territory and then Pennsylvania. Bill Hartack grew up near Ebensburg in Cambria County before his Hall of Fame career as a jockey.
Hedda Hopper, the actress and notorious Hollywood gossip columnist, was born in Hollidaysburg and raised in Altoona before running off the New York City. George C. Marshall, famed World War II general and creator of the post-war European Recovery Plan grew up in Uniontown, Fayette County.
Willa Cather lived and worked in Squirrel Hill but is known primarily as a novelist who portrayed frontier life on the Great Plains. Malcolm Cowley, a poet and Lost Generation biographer, was born and periodically visited the Blacklick Valley of Cambria and Indiana counties while growing up in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty.
John Brown is forever linked with a failed arsenal raid at Harpers Ferry but spent a decade in Crawford County. Had John Wilkes Booth’s oil well in Venango County been more successful, he might have left Abraham Lincoln alone.
Jane Swisshelm of Pittsburgh and Ida Tarbell of northwestern Pennsylvania were groundbreaking journalists. Fine artists include Romare Bearden of Lawrenceville and Mary Cassatt, who spent her early years on Pittsburgh’s North Side (Allegheny City) and her later painting years in France.
There are surprises on the list: While Jimmy Stewart’s family home in Indiana is well-documented, I had no idea that Peter Sellars was born and raised in the ‘Burgh. And unless you are familiar with the coal-mining community of Windber, you probably weren’t aware that Tarzan — Johnny Weissmuller — spent his childhood years there.
Now that we’re free to move around a bit —carefully — this is an exhibition to see and enjoy. It’s art. It’s history. And it will be memorable.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
