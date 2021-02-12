To state that Gertrude Pridgett was a trailblazing artist is more than a bit of an understatement. Better known as Ma Rainey, Pridgett has been called the “Mother of the Blues;” she was among the first generation of blues singers to record and a bridge between live-performance vaudeville and the record industry.
Ma was among the most popular blues artists of the Roaring Twenties, who wrote many of her own songs and cut more than 100 records. Before retiring to her hometown of Columbus, GA, in the mid-1930s, she recorded with Thomas Dorsey and Louis Armstrong among others.
Those certainly are sufficient credentials to bestow Ma Rainey with the label of trailblazer. But she didn’t stop there.
This African American woman performed all over the Jim Crow South, to both white and black audiences, lucratively enough to afford a tour bus with her name emblazoned on the side. Openly lesbian (she sang about it), Ma also has been recognized as a cultural forerunner of the LGBTQ movement.
And over the decades since her death in 1939, Ma Rainey has continued to inspire arts and artists.
Take a young Pittsburgh playwright named August Wilson, who made her the lead character in a play that he wrote about Black cultural life in the 1920s. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which also is the title of one of Ma’s songs, was Wilson’s breakout work, opening on Broadway in 1984.
August Wilson grew up in Pittsburgh’s Hill District and a number of his plays were drawn from that setting. He wrote what became known as the “The Pittsburgh Cycle” of 10 plays, each set in a different decade of the 20th Century, each exploring facets of Black culture and heritage.
Ever the trail-blazer, Ma Rainey’s play was the only one in The Pittsburgh Cycle that wasn’t set in Pittsburgh.
You’ve probably been hearing about Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (which, by the way, refers to a dance) lately. A movie by that name came out late last year and has been gathering a lot of positive attention.
Now it’s being honored by the American Film Institute, the NAACP Image Award, the Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Chadwick Boseman, who had one of the lead roles, has received a record-number of award nominations from the Screen Actors Guild.
Chadwick Boseman had been one of Hollywood’s most-dynamic actors in recent years, playing the Black Panther, Jackie Robinson and a couple of other historical roles before co-starring in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Sadly, he died of colon cancer while the film was in post-production and it’s been dedicated to his memory.
Interestingly, the movie mostly was shot in Pittsburgh — even though the play’s setting was Chicago. Perhaps that’s a bit of artistic justice, given that the original play was part of August Wilson’s Pittsburgh cycle.
Clearly, one of the film’s producers, actor Denzel Washington, is an August Wilson fan. Denzel directed and starred in a 2017 movie, “Fences,” that originally was another of August Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle plays.
“Fences” is one of two Wilson plays that received Pulitzer Prizes for drama, the other was “The Piano Lesson.” Both have Pittsburgh settings.
August Wilson died in 2005, but his legacy lives on in his art and in the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, which was opened — where else? — in Pittsburgh in 2009.
The center celebrates a full range of African American arts, from literature and fine art to the performing arts. Because of the pandemic, in-person experiences currently are limited, but virtual tours and programs are being offered via the website, aacc-awc.org.
Given the current times and the fact that this is Black History Month, consider experiencing some of the arts created by these trailblazers. Between Ma Rainey’s blues, August Wilson’s plays, and the movies of Denzel Washington and Chadwick Boseman, you’ve a lot of rewarding decisions to make.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
