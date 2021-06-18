Sipping a beer while sitting under a tent listening to live music. Hearing a traditional craftsperson explaining how to make a wooden bucket. Eating pigs and pierogi. Browsing the craft booths. Learning history from an 18th-century re-enactor.
All of these are simple pleasures I’ve enjoyed at festivals and living-history events here within the Alleghenies for decades. They also are a very abbreviated list of things I missed during the pandemic.
But with all restrictions now lifted – barring any resurgence of the pandemic – many of these special events and festivals will be back this year. And that news is about as good as ham pot pie on a cool October evening.
Slowly, the region’s calendars are beginning to blossom again. With increasing confidence, organizers are announcing the return of some popular, long-running events.
Here are some of my (and, probably, your) favorite returning festivals and events, listed by county and in chronological order:
Bedford: Old Bedford Village is back with another season of re-enactment events – a Wild West Weekend, June 26-27; Becoming Bedford County 1771, July 3-4; 18th and 19th Century Living History Weekend, Aug. 14-15, and Meet the Union Generals, Aug. 21-22. For information, visit OBV’s Facebook page.
And the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival – one of the region’s most-popular – is back Oct. 2-3 and 9-10. BedfordFallFoliageFestival.com.
Blair County’s recreated, Revolutionary War-era lead-mine fort also features multiple re-enactment events: Star-Spangled 4th at Fort Roberdeau, July 4; Rev War Days, Aug. 14-15, and Distaff Day and Patriot Day, Sept. 11. FortRoberdeau.org.
Cambria County will get your motor revving with the return of the region’s largest festival, the Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally, June 24-27; the Cambria City Ethnic Fest, Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival and Log House Arts Festival all are scheduled to return for Labor Day weekend.
The Johnstown Slavic Fest is Sept. 17-18, and note that the Flood City Music Festival has been moved as a pandemic precaution from its usual August slot to Oct. 1-2. For information on all of these festivals, go to VisitJohnstownPA.com.
Huntingdon: The Greenwood Furnace Folk Gathering is back in its usual second-weekend of September slot, Sept. 10-12. This rustic traditional-music event combines professional instruction with fireside jams and camping at Greenwood Furnace State Park. FolkGathering.com.
Indiana’s Northern Appalachian Folk Festival returns, Sept. 9-11, combining music, a fiddle contest and other aspects of regional culture such as workshops and a Storytelling/Liars Contest. NaffInc.org.
Smicksburg’s annual Amish-flavored festivals are back – the Apple Weekend, Sept. 17-19; the 32nd annual Fall Festival, Oct. 2-3, and the Potters Tour, Oct. 16-17. Smicksburg.net.
Somerset County’s popular fall festivals all are back: New Centerville’s steam-powered Farmers and Threshermen’s Jubilee is Sept. 8-12, www.ncrvfc.com/jubilee; Mountain Craft Days, featuring pioneer crafts, will be Sept. 10-12, SomersetHistoricalCenter.org, and the Pennsylvania-German Springs Folk Festival is on Oct. 1-2, SpringsPA.org.
While a couple of Westmoreland County’s large festivals are remaining virtual, several are returning to in-person experiences:
The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival, which actually is located near West Newton, opens for six weekends from Sept. 4-6 through Oct. 10-11, PittsburghRenFest.com. The 62nd Ligonier Highland Games, featuring athletic and cultural contests plus bagpipe bands, are scheduled at Idlewild Park on Sept. 17-18, LigonierHighlandGames.org, and Stahlstown Flax will be scutched for the 113th time, Sept. 18-19, FlaxScutching.org.
The Mount Pleasant Glass and Ethnic Festival is Sept. 24-26, MtPleasantGlassAndEthnicFestival.com, and Fort Ligonier Days will bring back American Indian, British, Colonial and French re-enactors along with hundreds of vendors from Oct. 8 to 10, FortLigonierDays.com.
Perhaps this information is not really news to you but, rather, a list of events that you assumed would return. It’s quite likely that you will be hearing or reading about all of them in a timely way before they happen.
That’s fine. Because for me, it’s been a simple pleasure merely to be able to write the words, “they will be back this year.”
* * *
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.