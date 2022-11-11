What delightful weather we had in late-October and early November! Brightly the retreating sun shone in clear blue skies, the air was almost breathless, the temperatures balmy. Day after day it continued with few clouds and almost no rain.

An outstanding example of Indian summer – or was it?

To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.

© 2022 Hurst Media Works

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.