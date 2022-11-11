What delightful weather we had in late-October and early November! Brightly the retreating sun shone in clear blue skies, the air was almost breathless, the temperatures balmy. Day after day it continued with few clouds and almost no rain.
An outstanding example of Indian summer – or was it?
Indian summer: There may not be another weather phenomenon more commonly known, written about, sung about, painted and photographed, yet less-commonly understood.
At least understood in a common sense; definitions and conceptualizations seem to vary widely.
Take Emily Dickenson’s poem titled “Indian Summer,” where she focuses upon the character of the weather:
“These are the days when skies put on
“The old, old sophistries of June, —
“A blue and gold mistake.”
However, for the Country music duo Brooks & Dunn, “Indian Summer” is the title – and the setting – for a song about lost love:
“Oh Indian Summer
“The wonder
“The hunger
“And the sound of distant thunder
“Indian Summer.”
Authoritative sources don’t entirely agree on what Indian summer is or when it occurs. Brittannica.com describes it as a period of dry, unseasonably warm days in late October or November. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says it must follow a cold spell or hard frost – and occur between Nov. 11 and Nov. 20.
Even the “Indian” attributive is the subject of speculation. One of the earliest references was made by John James Audubon in a Nov. 20, 1820, journal entry, who speculated that the “smoky atmosphere” was caused by natives’ prairie fires.
Britannica offers that the name came from the American Indian practice of using the pleasant weather to gather winter supplies. The Old Farmer’s Almanac editor believes it was a time when the natives renewed hostilities against settlers.
Interestingly, however, a European saint, St. Martin of Tours’ connection to the weather pattern seems to be as strong – if not stronger – than the American Indians’. Martin was a bishop in fourth-century France and became a popular saint throughout Europe.
Because Martin’s feast day falls on Nov. 11 or 12, a time when the unseasonably warm weather frequently occurred, St. Martin’s Day became associated with Indian summer. Old Farmer’s Almanacs published the saying, “If All Saints’ (Day, Nov. 1) brings out winter, St. Martin’s brings out Indian summer.”
For that reason, this weather period often is known as “St. Martin’s summer” in Europe. But there are other, quite colorful names for this or similar periods in Europe, such as “Old woman’s summer,” “Gypsy summer,” “Poor man’s summer” and “Little autumn of the geese.”
Perhaps the most-interesting variation is “Pastrami summer.” During this time of year in Turkey, a meat preparation called “Pastirma” traditionally was made, from which evolved pastrami.
But here in America, appropriately or not, The Old Farmer’s Almanac has staked its claim to being the arbiter of all things Indian summer – both its timing and weather conditions. And the Almanac’s claim is as good as anyone’s.
American sources seem to agree that the name “Indian summer” first became established in New England, and the Almanac traces its roots to 1792 in that part of the country.
According to the Almanac, a true Indian summer occurs after a cold spell or hard frost, and falls between Nov. 11-20. Other almanacs add that it must include a smoky, hazy atmosphere, be free of wind, the barometer must be high and the nights clear and chilly.
Given all the requirements for a mid-fall warm weather period to qualify as a true Indian summer, our cultural references greatly outnumber actual occurrences.
However, when the period between St. Martin’s Day and Nov. 20 comes around each year, we can hope and watch for this final wave from a departing sun – a brief, precious interlude in our darkening march toward winter.
