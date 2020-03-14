The article, written by Stephen Starr, was published in NationalGeographic.com’s Travel section and titled “Can Appalachia’s world-class rafting help coal towns thrive?”
I saw it twice because two friends – who do not know each other and live in different parts of the United States – sent the link to me, thinking I’d be interested. I was.
The gist of Starr’s article is that Appalachia’s “recent outdoor recreation boom” might be helping the long-depressed region to rebound from decades of cyclical coal-industry unemployment and poverty through recreational tourism and a vibrant new image for the region.
Not dissimilar to other articles I’ve seen – and written myself – over the years, Starr combined the experience of a whitewater rafting trip on the New River with perspectives on what various forms of outdoor recreation are doing for Fayetteville, West Virginia, and other areas that traditionally haven’t been considered outdoor meccas like Asheville, North Carolina, and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Thousands of boaters come each fall to Fayetteville to experience dam releases on the Gauley and New rivers that create Class IV and V rapids. Zip lining, rock climbing, camping, hunting and fishing also feed the region’s increasingly robust economy. And more than 80,000 gather annually on the third Saturday each October to watch people jump off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge.
These thousands of visitors provide business for a variety of shops, eateries, pubs and lodging places, thereby complementing the natural gas and coal industries that remain active there.
Although Johnstown wasn’t mentioned, the article’s contents support the contention that Johnstown, also, is on the right track in its efforts to become a “mountain town.”
Not unlike its Appalachian cousins farther south, Johnstown has been struggling for decades to switch its old blue collar for different economic clothing. While U.S. Rep. Jack Murtha was around, the new dress code favored white collars and polo shirts of Defense contracting; with his passing the wardrobe has changed to water-wicking polyesters.
My only quibble with the National Geographic article is the suggestion that the effort to shift from coal mining to outdoor recreation is a rather recent phenomenon. It’s not.
People have been jumping off the New River Gorge Bridge for 40 years. The Gauley Festival is 36 years old. And the greater Johnstown area has been working for 20 years now to develop its outdoor-recreation resources.
That started with the formation of the Cambria Somerset Authority and its purchase of the Quemahoning Dam from a Bethlehem Steel Co. subsidiary in 2000. Since then, the Stonycreek Quemahoning Initiative installed a whitewater-release valve in Quemahoning Dam, which provides summer-long rapids drawing boaters from multiple states each release weekend.
The SQI also developed Whitewater Park just a few miles up the Stonycreek River from Johnstown, which is home base for the annual Stonycreek Rendezvous, drawing hundreds of boaters each May.
A new Quemahoning Trail for mountain bikers now runs 17 miles around the lake, and a new Incline Trail – a downhill mountain bike course – has been developed on a hillside just across the river from downtown Johnstown.
Dozens of rail-trails, mountain bike trails and hiking trails have been either developed or improved over the past two decades. And the 1,300-mile Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail, being designed to connect all three 9/11 memorial sites, will pass through Johnstown.
Now this community’s challenge is to develop the necessary amenities – the restaurants, pubs, nightspots, shops and cultural attractions – that will nourish and entertain enthusiasts when they come off the water and trails.
That can pose a chicken-or-the-egg dilemma: Which comes first, the businesses that are needed to serve visitors, or the visitors who create the need for the businesses?
Johnstown has more in common with Fayetteville than with Asheville, Gatlinburg or even Ohiopyle. Both Johnstown and Fayetteville face challenges but both are shrugging off old images and growing into new identities that could lead to brighter futures.
