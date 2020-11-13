Our holidays will be very different this year, probably not in good ways.
Families will not be able to “Gather Around the Christmas Tree.” Or if they do, they will risk spreading a potentially deadly virus among their loved ones. Neither are pleasant thoughts.
The usual holiday gatherings — whether to sing “Silent Night” or see the “Waltz of the Flowers” or dance to “Jingle Bell Rock” — either will not take place or will be scaled back significantly. Undoubtedly some will gather anyway; but others, who normally would join them, will be missing.
Sacrosanct holiday traditions will be affected. Everything from shopping for the “Twelve Days of Christmas” to the “Second Week of Deer Camp” to baking “Christmas Cookies” will require re-thinking and new approaches.
This “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” will be the worst-possible-time to deal with the novel coronavirus. And unless “Santa Baby” comes early with an effective vaccine, “Blue Christmas” may be the song of the season.
But one thing the novel coronavirus can’t take away from us is music. If we’re going to be stuck inside and relatively isolated, music can help to get us through these challenging holidays.
One positive thing many have discovered, during this trying year, is more disposable time. If that’s true for you, consider using it to brush up on the musical instrument you once played, whether it’s a horn up in the attic or the piano that’s been serving as a shelf for years.
However, this also can be a time of change — a time to pick up a musical instrument for the first time or experiment with one that you’ve never played but have been curious to try. There are a lot of instruments out there awaiting new homes on one of the internet-based sales sites and a ready supply of teachers on YouTube.
Of course some of us need interaction with teachers to get started or continue with lessons. And if that sounds like you, then consider “Simple Gifts” this holiday season.
Simple Gifts is composed of two women, Linda Littleton and Karen Hirshon, who are based near State College and play 12 instruments between them, including guitar, fiddle, hammered dulcimer, banjo, mandolin, bowed psaltery, ukulele and recorder.
Linda’s musical background is in classical music. Karen’s is in folk and traditional music. Together as Simple Gifts they play a variety of traditional ethnic music ranging from Romanian, Klezmer and Scandinavian to Celtic and Appalachian.
Normally, they tour actively and host annual traditional-music gatherings at Juniata College and Greenwood Furnace State Park. Since this is not a normal year, they’ve gone virtual.
Currently, they have scheduled a combination of online concerts, occasional live appearances and workshops. And as a “COVID special,” they are offering a free lesson to potential new students. For information on Simple Gifts’ schedule, go to SimpleGiftsMusic.com; to sign up for a lesson, email sg@simplegiftsmusic.com.
Whether playing or simply listening, there will be a lot of music out there to enjoy this holiday season. Nor should you limit yourself to your favorite music channels or radio stations.
Local performing arts organizations will come up with innovative seasonal programming. And there will be a wealth of classic programming online.
Plug “traditional Christmas music programs” into your favorite search engine and the results will spill out — everything from classical to acapella to popular. Since we’ll be missing some of our own traditions, this will be a great time to discover others.
The St. Olaf Christmas Festival, A Chanticleer Christmas, Chatham Baroque, Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and Service of Nine Lessons and Carols are traditional favorites that will be meaningful new experiences for those who are unfamiliar with them. Don’t forget to seek out a performance of Handel’s “Messiah.”
Against “A Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” that could steal our holidays, music can bring “Joy to the World.”
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
