Years ago, it wasn’t too difficult to keep up with regional rail-trail development here within the Alleghenies, because it proceeded at a snail’s pace – a mile or two of development here and there every year or two.
No longer. Last year, work pressures forced me to step away from a group of rail-trail operators with whom I’d been involved for several years. One year later, it’s hard for me to grasp everything that’s happening within the Trans Allegheny Trails system.
The Westmoreland Heritage Trail seems to grow every time I blink. The latest 3.4-mile section extended the trail from Murrysville to Export. Now, there is a 9-mile section from Trafford to Export, and another 9-mile section from Delmont to Saltsburg.
A 4-mile gap remains between Export and Delmont that will be challenging because it will have to cope with the busy and dense U.S. Route 22 corridor. But the development team of Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Department and the Westmoreland Heritage Trail Council will get it done – probably sooner than expected.
On the other side of the region, the Lower Trail has achieved a major accomplishment of connecting with Canoe Creek State Park. In order to do so, the trail developer – Rails to Trails of Central Pennsylvania – had to cross that same pesky U.S. Route 22. (Most of the Trans Allegheny Trails are clustered either along or near U.S. 22.)
An underpass of the highway, now open, enables riders to safely transition from the 17-mile trail into Canoe Creek, where a range of activities and resources are available. Scenically beautiful, richly historical and blessed with birds and other wildlife, the Lower now can add the amenities of Canoe Creek to what already was an impressive list.
Yet the year’s most dynamic developments and distinctions arguably are taking place in the heart of the Trans Allegheny Trails system – at least according to Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
For DCNR’s Trails Advisory Committee has named the Ghost Town Trail as Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year.
Currently 46 total miles in length, the Ghost Town Trail extends from Ebensburg to Black Lick with a 32-mile mainstem and another 14 miles in extensions that eventually will connect to form a 30-mile continuous loop – possibly the first rail trail of that type in the nation.
The state is recognizing this trail for its natural beauty, history and future potential. In recognition, a poster and public event will recognize the distinction later this year.
Equally noteworthy is the effective development partnership that’s been formed by the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority and Indiana County Parks & Trails, since extensive sections of the Ghost Town Trail lie in both counties.
The CCCRA has also been busy working with the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy to open a new section of the Path of the Flood Trail, which runs from Ehrenfeld to Johnstown; acquiring potential-laden properties along the James Mayer Riverswalk in Johnstown, and planning an urban trail system in Johnstown.
Further partnering is happening with the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance, which is using Cambria and Somerset county trails as part of its 1,300-mile network that ties together the 9-11 crash sites in New York City; the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and Shanksville.
On the western flank of the Allegheny Front, Indiana County Parks & Trails is preparing to resurface 6 to 8 miles of another major trail, the Hoodlebug, which runs from Indiana to Black Lick.
These are just a list of major developments within a one-year timeframe. These and other Trans Alleghenies Trails groups now are busy planning for future developments.
So get ready for spring – assuming you don’t want to go out now. The year 2020 already is a banner year for the Trans Allegheny Trails.
