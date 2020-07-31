The becoming-a-man was saying good-bye to his parents before catching a ride for his first sophomore semester at a Washington, D.C., university. The year was 1971, when that particular university campus was witnessing wild times of protest, counter-cultural commotion and uninhibited student behavior.
Having experienced much of this during an influential freshman year, the becoming-a-man was looking forward to returning to the campus. His mother was not sharing his enthusiasm, for this was not a place where she wanted her son to be.
“Behave yourself,” she said, as she hugged him. “Okay,” he responded with a tone that lacked sincerity.
Years passed with amazing acceleration. The now-a-man began a career, married and settled into family life. He helped to raise children of his own and eventually saw them off to college with a tinge of nostalgic envy.
Just a tinge, though: During those years he discarded most of his attitudes and practices from the university days. He renewed a relationship with God, which returned him to his spiritual roots and brought him closer to his parents again.
Meanwhile, his parents had finished their working careers and moved to Florida, where they turned retirement into a long and joy-filled second career. Six decades of life in western Pennsylvania had been enough, they made Florida’s Gulf Coast their home.
Here they enjoyed an abundance of friends and activities and sunshine. They made their home a comfortable one that accommodated their evolving lifestyle and embraced their semi-tropical climate.
Their one complaint was that family members didn’t visit Florida enough. However, blessed with relatively good health and vitality, they were able to visit western Pennsylvania twice-annually on their terms — usually for a couple of weeks around the holidays and then for a month or more during the summer.
As the years continued and both parents neared their 10th decade of life, health issues claimed ever-increasing amounts of their time and energy. A Christmas week spent in a Pittsburgh hospital and mobility issues that made climbing steps a major challenge, led the family collectively and reluctantly to conclude that the parents were better off remaining in Florida and ceasing their visits to western Pennsylvania.
That is until the summer of 2020 sent Florida’s COVID-19 case numbers soaring above the sea gulls. The parents, now health-impaired but still blessed, had been able to remain in their home thanks to loving neighbors, who being younger retirees, cared for the parents as their own.
When those care-giving neighbors decided to come North to see family, they brought along the parents — now aged 91 and 90 — enabling them to reconnect with their own family back in western Pennsylvania.
The novel coronavirus has a way of changing many perspectives. All were excited by opportunities for family gatherings thought no longer possible just months earlier, and strategies were devised to deal with mobility issues.
While the coronavirus made planning somewhat awkward, it robbed none of the joy from the gatherings. For three weeks, the parents were able to enjoy time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 6 feet of cautious social-distancing is nothing, compared to the 1,000 miles that normally separated these four generations of family.
Too soon, though, it was time for the parents to catch a ride back to Florida with their caring neighbors. While greatly appreciating their time up north, clearly the parents looked forward to returning home.
Although he knew his parents would be well-cared for, the now-a-grandfather was not sharing their enthusiasm over going home — not with the wild times going on in Florida these days. He was not certain that was a place where he wanted them to be.
“You behave yourselves,” he admonished his parents. “Okay,” responded his mother in a tone that seemed to lack sincerity.
As the SUV pulled out, that sense of insincerity lingered and triggered a memory. Under his mask, he grinned.
