Yellow is the caution signal on a traffic light that usually prompts us to step on the gas. That’s my concern for our COVID-19 situation as well.
We’ve been cooped up for close to two months, seeing daily numbers of positive cases and deaths rise at alarming rates nationwide and creeping ever upward within our own region. Countless lives have been disrupted economically and socially, many to a serious degree.
People are growing impatient and beginning to rebel against authority. Politicians are second-guessing each other and finding fault rather than solutions.
But while our politicians sadly are practicing business as usual, our politics will be anything but business as usual – at least in the short term. The coronavirus is mutating our attitudes and perspectives.
Our nation’s already divisive political system seems to have sprouted a new dichotomy. Along with traditional Red-Blue, Liberal-Conservative, Humanist-Religious perspectives, we now are aligning within a coronavirus continuum, pitting those practicing an abundance of caution against others who are throwing caution to the wind.
This increasingly strident debate seems to be cutting across partisan, governmental, economic, philosophical and racial lines. One can see both camps represented among federal, state and local officials; Democrats and Republicans; large businesses; small businesses; employers; employees; families; and black, brown, white, and yellow individuals.
Much of this can be explained by personal situations. Those who have adjusted more easily and comfortably to the restrictions appreciate their value, while others are having a difficult time looking beyond the pain or burdens they are causing.
Count me among those embracing abundant caution. And I readily admit that my situation is a comfortable one.
Still working full time, I receive a retirement income that, while modest, is dependable. Although the manager of a small business, my business that has not been severely impacted thus far. I’ve worked from a home office for 18 years.
My home is comfortable and spacious, my wife is a good companion with whom I enjoy spending time. Our lifestyle was quiet and simple before COVID-19, so it hasn’t changed much, and our outings have always been the type of outdoor-recreation activities permitted even during the shutdown.
Many people are not as blessed or as comfortable! They have very justifiable reasons for looking at the situation far differently than I do.
Interestingly, I’m finding myself agreeing with people and government leaders with whom I’ve rarely agreed in the past. And I’m disagreeing with some with whom I used to be in lock-step.
My suspicion is that I’m not alone in this, that there are many people on all sides of this situation who are experiencing new perspectives and discovering that they are keeping new company.
It’s my hope — no, my prayer — that this is true. Perhaps if this becomes a sufficiently pervasive phenomenon, it will begin to break down at least some of the tendentious, endless debate within which this nation has been so deeply mired over the past couple of decades.
Are we locking arms and unifying in this struggle against the most-profound crisis this world has faced in 75 years? Again, sadly, no. But in this matter of life and death and economic survival, other causes that seemed so important in the past are taking back seats.
Again, speaking personally, I am looking at life in new ways, weighing the actions of others — especially our political leaders — more consciously. I’m sharing my opinions more freely.
This situation is changing me. It’s affecting my perspectives and priorities; how and how profoundly, I don’t yet know. But I am not the same person who entered Pennsylvania’s shut-down on March 20, 2020. And again, my suspicion is that I’m not alone in this.
So now most of us have the yellow light and can emerge from our shelter-at-home cocoons. Some of us will peer out tentatively. Others will rip out.
Let’s all keep our feet off the gas.
