Imagine Derek Jeter not being elected to Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame.
No other shortstop in the Major Leagues ever had more hits, and his six Gold Glove awards proved his fielding prowess. A 14-time All-Star with a lifetime batting average of .310, Jeter recently was elected to Cooperstown with the highest percentage of votes ever for a position player: 99.7 percent.
Had Derek Jeter played the game 90 years earlier, though, he wouldn’t have played in the Major Leagues because his father was African American. And even with the same numbers, he probably wouldn’t have made it to Cooperstown as a player in the old Negro Leagues.
Dick “King Richard” Lundy, who played for 21 years from 1916 to 1937, is considered the best all-round shortstop ever to play in the Negro Leagues. He’s ranked third in fielding and the best-hitting shortstop with a lifetime average of .320. But he’s not in the Hall of Fame.
This is a good month to ponder such things – and not just because pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for spring training this week. February is Black History Month, a good time to learn about African-American injustices and achievements of both the past and present.
In that context, a great place to spend some time this month is at the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, where multiple programs and exhibition tours are scheduled in conjunction with Black History Month.
And in the spirit of the season, you can start in the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the History Center, where there is a Negro League Baseball exhibit. Pittsburgh has a rich history in the Negro League, boasting the first African-American-owned baseball field in the United States (the Hill District’s Greenlee Field) and 15 Hall of Famers who played for either the Homestead Grays or the Pittsburgh Crawfords.
On Feb. 13, you can commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Negro National League by attending a panel discussion on the legacy and impact of Negro Leagues baseball. The panel will include former Pittsburgh Pirate all-star Al Oliver.
The Heinz History Center has several other programs and activities scheduled. Feb. 10 there will be a screening of a new Smithsonian Channel documentary, “Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier.”
Guided tours of the Heinz exhibition, “From Slavery to Freedom,” are scheduled for Feb. 15, 22 and 29; and on Feb. 19, the sixth annual Black History Month lecture will feature the results of research into the experiences Africans had during their ocean passage to slavery in America. For more information on all of these programs, visit HeinzHistoryCenter.org.
For more than 40 years, Charles “Teenie” Harris photographed African-America for The Pittsburgh Courier, one of the nation’s most-influential Black newspapers. The Carnegie Museum of Art, which now cares for 70,000 of his images, has created a dedicated gallery to his work; an initial exhibit, “In Sharp Focus,” now is on display. CMOA.org.
The Johnstown Area Heritage Association is teaming with the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown History Department to host a series of African-American History Days on Feb. 15, 29 and March 29 to gather materials that will be used in the development of Johnstown’s African-American History.
Residents are invited to come and share their oral histories, which will be video-recorded; artifacts that can be loaned, and documents and photos, which will be scanned and returned. On Feb. 15, at the Johnstown Heritage Discovery Center, participants can see “We’ll Make the Journey,” a documentary on the “Great Migration” of African Americans to Johnstown in the early 20th century. JAHA.org.
Other programs and opportunities may be offered in your local area, so keep an eye on local and social media. Black History Month is an opportunity for all of us to take a look back with regret and respect.
I suspect Dick Lundy would appreciate that.
* * *
