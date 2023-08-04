Sunlight shone brilliantly through a partly cloudy sky, glistening off the ripples in the middle of Quemahoning Lake. The sound of swimming kids’ joyous chatter came from two directions – the roped-off swimming area to the left and the campers’ boat dock to the right.
At the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area’s boat launch, three women in wheelchairs took in the scene – and celebrated. For their midsummer day’s dream of being able to join the kids out in the lake had come true.
Three dozen people, representing at least a dozen organizations, were gathered with the women to dedicate a new adaptive kayak launcher – an apparatus enabling mobility challenged people to enter and exit kayaks by themselves or with minimal assistance.
At the center of the celebration was Shelly Kerchner, who wanted to kayak independently despite being paralyzed from the waist down due to a spinal cord injury. Shelly founded “Open Waters for All” and with the help of some of the community’s best fundraisers gathered the $60,000 needed to make the adaptive launch a reality.
“I’m so proud to be part of a community that cares about people like me,” said Shelly, during her dedication remarks.
Quite appropriately, this dedication ceremony took place on July 31 – the final day of Disability Pride Month, a month so-designated to recognize disability as one element of human diversity, to highlight accessibility achievements and to call out remaining barriers.
As many as one of every four people identify as disabled, for disabilities include not just physical and mobility issues but sensory issues such as deafness, blindness and audio-processing disorders; neurological conditions; emotional and psychiatric disorders.
Not only are there more people with disabilities than we may think, but most of us will become disabled at some time in our lives. So a month that encourages us to think about – and advocate for – the rights and opportunities of those with disabilities makes sense.
July was selected as Disability Pride Month because the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in July of 1990. Profoundly impacting the nation, the ADA has opened many opportunities for those with disabilities. But as advocates are quick to note, barriers still exist.
The adaptive kayak launcher surmounts the barrier of getting into and out of a kayak without the use of legs. Along the right side of the dock is a shallow V-shaped trough with sets of paired rollers on each side.
Megan Ott, a 20-year-old woman with spina bifida, wheeled up to a three-tiered bench and used her arms to shift her body from the wheelchair to a same-level bench, then across to a lower bench.
Pulling out a retractable third-level bench that extended over her kayak, Megan shifted over the seat in the cockpit then dropped into it. Positioning her hands on the flanking rails, she propelled her kayak along rollers, down a slight incline and into the water.
Kayaks glide freely through the water and maneuver easily. Imagine the freedom this offers to people who constantly have to deal with mechanical devices and barriers on land; the sensations for the sensory deprived; the calming peace for those with emotional and psychiatric conditions; the joy, relaxation and exercise.
Now that the kayak launcher is operational, Open Waters for All is moving on to other projects that will improve access to water sports. To contribute to the cause, visit CFAlleghenies.org and search “Open Waters.”
Disability Pride Month may be over, but barriers remain. And advocacy on behalf of those with disabilities benefits us all.
For not only may we become disabled someday, but non-disabled people also can find it challenging to get into and out of a kayak. That launcher is there for everyone.
The PA Fish and Boat Commission is offering “Introduction to Kayaking” sessions at the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area on Aug. 11. For more information, call 814-443-9841.
