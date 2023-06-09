Much like the event it commemorates, Juneteenth National Independence Day was a long time coming.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned that their Confederate masters had surrendered to the Union Army – and that with that surrender the terms of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation came into effect:
“I do order and declare that all persons held as slaves within [Confederate] States, and parts of States, are, and henceforward shall be free.”
From the date of Lincoln’s proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, it took almost 2.5 years for those words to reach the ears of African American slaves in Texas. Imagine their emotions and celebration upon hearing the news!
June Nineteenth has been a special day in Texas ever since, celebrated especially within churches and families. But it took 156 years for the day’s commemorative meaning to spread widely enough for the federal government to declare it a national holiday in 2021.
Now Juneteenth celebrations are becoming increasingly commonplace across the country, including here within the Alleghenies, where they tended to be sporadic and short-lived in the past.
Regional calendars of events reveal at least six Juneteenth commemorations scheduled for this year, ranging from a “History Hour” talk on June 15 at the Hollidaysburg Area Public Library to an eight-day celebration in Johnstown from June 12 to 19. Pittsburgh will feature a large four-day event in and around Point Park, June 16-19.
Johnstown starts things off June 12 with a roundtable discussion on African American settlers in the early 1800s and musical programming that evening. Then, each day through June 19, there will be special events, programs, music and other entertainment, including a music celebration at Peoples Natural Gas Park on June 17, and a parade and a Johnstown Symphony Orchestra performance on the June 19. Call 814-535-6937 for information.
Community historian Harriet Gaston will offer a talk on Juneteenth and other African American observances at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Hollidaysburg Area Public Library. 814-695-5961.
June 17, the Huntingdon Juneteenth Celebration will take place at Portstown Park from noon to 6 p.m. This is the 14th annual celebration and organizers frame it as a time to gather, socialize, enjoy music, booths and dance. For information, visit Raystown.org and put “Juneteenth” in the search field.
Altoona will have a Juneteenth Vendor Fair from 1 to 6 p.m. June 17 at 900 Lexington Ave., featuring vendors and women-owned businesses, food trucks and dancing. Call 814-932-2264.
Indiana Borough is holding a Juneteenth Holiday Celebration and Cookout from 2 to 9 p.m. June 19 at Mack Park. There will be activities for all ages, live entertainment, music, food and prizes. Here, too, the focus is upon community engagement that promotes awareness and understanding. Go to VisitIndianaCountyPA.org and click on the events calendar.
If you are in Indiana County on the evening of June 19 – or any Monday or Wednesday evening – consider a visit to the Blairsville Area Underground Railroad history center at 214 S. East Lane in Blairsville. Situated in the circa 1917 former Second Baptist Church, the oldest African American church in Blairsville, the BAUR recently received a Community Initiative Award from the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office for its work and innovative partnership with Levity Brewing Co., a local brewery. Visit UndergroundRailroadBlairsvillePa.com to learn more.
Undoubtedly the largest celebration will be Pittsburgh’s Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Homecoming Celebration, June 16-19 in Point State Park, featuring African American Culture education, speakers, live music and vendors. Just outside Point Park, dozens of African American businesses and artisans will gather in a Juneteenth Minority Vendor Plaza along Liberty and Penn avenues. Go to VisitPittsburgh.com and scroll down to Juneteenth.
Each of these events will have its own theme, style and purpose. Some simply want to encourage communication, education and understanding. Others have more focused goals. But they all celebrate what we all should celebrate: Freedom.
