When it comes to Alleghenies’ events, July has been given short shrift in this space over the years. Columns frequently have been written extolling the events of September and October, April and May, June and even August but rarely of July.
Much of this is due to like-events being clustered during other months. The six weeks of September and early October are rich in natural and cultural heritage events; the spring months burst with outdoor-recreation festivals, river sojourns, fine-arts festivals – and a little motorcycle rally that brings thunder to several counties; August is a month of music, sports and fairs.
Browsing the region’s events calendar, it occurred to me that what makes July’s events distinctive is not their similarity but rather their eclecticism.
With the exception of some live-theatre and a couple of related fine-arts festivals around State College, no two are alike. Yet all of them offer interesting, even unique opportunities well-worth traveling an hour or two to experience.
Want to picnic with elephants? Go to a rodeo? Try your hand at a 19th-century task using an authentic tool of the period? There are July events that enable you to do those – and other – fascinating things.
While you can celebrate the Fourth of July anywhere, Fort Roberdeau near Altoona offers the opportunity to do so at a reconstructed Revolutionary War fort complex. It’s “Star- Spangled 4th” open house, July 4, features free admission. FortRoberteau.org.
Commonplace in parts further west, professional rodeo is unusual here, but the Fort Armstrong Championship Rodeo has been the exception for 27 years now and will take place near Ford City on July 7-8. In addition to seven rodeo events, there will be live music, food and commercial exhibits. FortArmstrongRodeo.com.
The heart of summer is a good time for live theatre in the Alleghenies. From July 7-23, the Freeport Theatre Festival will be performing its new historical drama, “Spirit of the Revolution” by Rennick Steele at the farm theatre near Leechburg. FreeportTheatreFestival.org.
And the Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company will perform the Bard’s work for the 33rd year in Johnstown’s Stackhouse Park when they present “As You Like It,” July 13-15 and 19-22. BandOfBrothersShakespeare.org.
Arts festivals outside of Pittsburgh don’t come any larger or better than the symbiotic pair that will take place July 13-16 around State College: the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts downtown, and the Peoples Choice Festival, now in its second year at the Grange Park in Centre Hall (after almost 30 years in Boalsburg).
Both festivals feature high-quality arts, music, food and family activities and are close enough so that both can be experienced in a weekend – or even a busy day. For information on CPFA: arts-festival.com and PeoplesChoiceFestival.com.
The most-unique event, being offered this July, has to be “Picnic with the Elephants” from 9 to 4 p.m. July 15. The public is invited to visit the normally closed, thousand-acre International Conservation Center near Fairhope in southeastern Somerset County, where African elephants are cared for, trained and bred by the Pittsburgh Zoo.
This event is family oriented with food, activities and tractor tours around the elephant grazing areas. For information and tickets, visit SomersetCountyChamber.com and insert “elephant picnic” in the search field.
July 15-16, West Overton Village near Scottdale is featuring a DIY Weekend where people can explore curated “history stations” on the grounds, offering hands-on experiences with actual artifacts of 19th-century life; plus there’s a new exhibition in the museum that interprets this one-time whiskey distillery, early industrial complex and birthplace of industrialist Henry Clay Frick.
The neighboring Fort Allen Antique Farm Equipment Association will be offering an “Ice Cream Summer Fun Festival” the same weekend, displaying their vintage equipment and making homemade ice cream with antique churns. Both sites will be accessible by footpath and shuttles. WestOvertonVillage.org.
Note we only got halfway through the month! I really need to give July events more respect.
