NationalGeographic.com is commemorating Women’s History Month with articles such as “The Women Who Shaped National Geographic” and “Nine Female Adventure Photographers Who Push the Limits.”
Such women – and many others – should be recognized and honored for inspired, ground-breaking journalism. For women-journalists have been distinguishing themselves in journalism and using it to make a difference in American society for decades.
Two of the earliest, boldest and best were Elizabeth Cochran Seaman — better known as Nellie Bly — and Ida Tarbell. Both came from the Allegheny Mountains of Western Pennsylvania.
Born in an Erie County log farmhouse in 1857, Tarbell grew up in the rough and tumble oil fields around Oil City and Titusville; her father was a small oil producer eventually put out of business by the ruthless, monopolistic practices of the Standard Oil Company.
Tarbell went to Allegheny College, where she was the only woman among 41 students majoring in biology. After graduating in 1880 and picking up a master’s degree in the biology, she soon grew frustrated with teaching and began writing for publications.
After spending much of the 1890s in Paris, Tarbell assumed an editor’s position at McClure’s Magazine in New York City. Shortly after the turn-of-the-20th-century, she drew upon her Allegheny Mountains’ roots and began investigating Standard Oil.
The 19-article series and resulting book, “The History of the Standard Oil Company, “is considered one of the earliest examples of modern investigative journalism. Tarbell’s work led to the passage of antitrust laws, the establishment of the Federal Trade Commission, the breakup of Standard Oil and the name of “muckraker” by President Theodore Roosevelt.
If Ida Tarbell’s success came through meticulous research and hard work, Nellie Bly’s came through brash boldness and a flair for the dramatic.
Born in 1864 in the Armstrong County community of Cochran’s Mills (named for her father) Elizabeth Cochran had to be bold as one of the youngest among 14 siblings. She attended what’s now Indiana University of Pennsylvania for one year then dropped out due to lack of funds.
When her family moved to Pittsburgh in the early 1880s, she wrote a sharp response to a Pittsburgh Dispatch article that had characterized child-bearing and maintaining the household to be women’s proper roles. Impressed with her writing and spirit, the editor hired her, gave her the pen name “Nellie Bly” and assigned her to write investigative pieces.
Which, under Bly’s pen, almost immediately generated complaints from the targets. Relegated to the “women’s pages” as a result, Bly instead convinced the paper to send her to Mexico for six months where, upon writing critically of the Mexican government, she hastily left after being threatened with arrest.
In 1887 Bly left Pittsburgh for New York City, where she talked her way into a writing position with Joseph Pulitzer’s New York World. One of her first assignments was to investigate reports of brutality and neglect at the Women’s Lunatic Asylum.
Bly did so undercover, by convincing people that she was insane and being committed to the asylum. After 10 days, the New York World got her released, and the resulting reportage created a sensation and led to reform at the asylum.
Then Bly journeyed around the world in 72 days, breaking the record for world-travel at that time and stirring great interest with her dispatches and written accounts of the experience.
Following an interim period of marriage and a failed attempt to run a manufacturing company after her husband’s death, Bly returned to journalism and worked as a World War I correspondent. During her coverage of the eastern European front, she was the first woman-journalist in the Serbian-Austrian war zone.
Such accomplishments today by journalists of either gender would be just as noteworthy. That Ida Tarbell and Nellie Bly practiced mainstream journalism at such a high level a century ago deserves to be remembered and illustrates the importance of Women’s History Month.
