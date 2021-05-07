May is my favorite month. It’s the heart of spring, a time when we can watch growth, hear vitality.
While not a poet – and not one normally inclined to poetry – there’s something about this time that draws me to rhyme. Worry not that I will digress, for May has inspired many with more talent than I possess.
May is building her house. With apple blooms/
She is roofing over the glimmering rooms.
(Richard Le Gallienne)
Our Alleghenies now are in full bloom. The hardwoods are donning their greenery and lawns are demanding attention every few days.
In our yard my wife’s perennials are erupting and reaching skyward. Her herbs are recovering their vigor. Plants are blossoming according to her placement and plan.
Along woodland trails, wildflowers are blessing us with their brief visits. Lately I’ve been enjoying the white-petaled anemones and pinkish spring beauties, the tostled-headed toothwarts and deep-purple violets.
Even the common dandelion seems to possess charm when found in wilder settings. Flowering dogwood and redbud stand out in the just-greening woodlands.
Now I can pursue all of my warm-weather pursuits — hiking, bicycling, kayaking — in relative comfort.
While sitting in my office and writing this near an open window, the clack of my keyboard is accompanied by birdsong; choruses that only can be heard at this time of year.
For this is bird-breeding season. Don’t take that for granted. Pennsylvania attracts an impressive number of bird species, including many who only are here long enough to breed and fledge their young before departing for more northern or southern climes.
From 2004 through 2008, an ambitious citizen-science project called the Pennsylvania Breeding Bird Atlas studied our state’s avian activity. During that five-year period, about 1,900 volunteers covered the entire state, which had been cut up systematically into nearly 5,000 survey blocks.
Thanks to the Atlas, I learned that Canada Warblers, Acadian Flycatchers, Baltimore Orioles, Carolina Wrens, European Starlings, Kentucky Warblers, Louisiana Waterthrush, Prairie Warblers, Savannah Sparrows and Virginia Rails all were sighted in my area. For all of these travelers, the Alleghenies are the place to be in May.
Altogether, the Atlas documented 218 species of birds and concluded that approximately 100 million birds attempt to breed in Pennsylvania each year. Since birds now are near the collective peak of their breeding season, this helps to explain the near-constant birdsong and calls we are hearing everywhere.
But birdsong is just part of what makes getting outside such a treat these days. Temperatures are growing consistently warmer, which make even cloudy, windy or rainy days more pleasant. Yes, we still have a few colder days and nights ahead of us, but such are only interludes now.
Calendars of events also blossom in May. And that’s especially welcome given the year we’ve had. While the pandemic is still making mass gatherings questionable — especially those indoors — groups and organizations are planning safe outdoor events with increasing confidence that the weather will be at least somewhat cooperative.
Part of my preference for May stems from the fact that I’m not a fan of hot weather. This month’s temperature range suits me almost perfectly.
Of course May is not always the sublime month I look forward to each year. May of 2020 was the coldest and wettest fifth month I can remember and just added to the misery we all were experiencing at the time.
Perhaps the 2020 experience explains at least part of the reason why I’m greeting May so enthusiastically this year. Pandemic numbers are waning, vaccination numbers are growing, and increased understanding of how COVID-19 spreads suggests that we safely can be around each other outside and mask-free in limited numbers.
My favorite month of a new year has arrived, bringing growth, color, new life, vibrancy, energy and something else: hope for warmer, brighter, happier days ahead.
