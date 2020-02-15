My first sign of spring’s approach came before Groundhog’s Day – on Jan. 27 – while walking across my yard from the house to the car. Somewhat distantly, I heard it: a birdsong.
Each year around the end of January or beginning of February is typically when it happens – at least around my home in the Conemaugh Valley. The call may vary and usually is solitary but always is welcome.
Winter is a quiet time, especially among the birds that reside in our region then. Little flocks of Juncos flutter from bush to shrub to tree. Cardinals may cheep around a birdfeeder. Their comparative silence helps to describe the season.
But as the amount of daylight increases, hormones rise. Bird calls change and songs emerge. Flocks begin to break up as individuals get more territorial. Calls and songs attract mates and warn off rivals.
While we’re still in midwinter, long before most spring migrants arrive, resident birds are assuming spring-like behavior. I’ve come to regard the first birdsong I hear each year as the initial sign that spring is approaching.
Which makes this an interesting time of year to be attentive to birds. Perhaps that helps to explain the timing of an annual citizen-science project called the “Great Backyard Bird Count” or GBBC.
Sponsored by the National Audubon Society and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, this annual event each February harnesses science with people power to get real-time insights into what’s happening in the birds’ world.
You don’t have to be an expert birder. In fact you can be a complete novice. To participate, all you really need is interest, access to the Internet and at least 15 minutes of time between Friday, Feb. 14 and Monday, Feb. 17.
To get started, visit GBBC.birdcount.org, where you will find all sorts of useful information just a mouse-click away.
You’ll quickly learn that there are three simple steps involved with becoming a Great Backyard Bird counter:
First, register (if you haven’t done so in the past). Second, spend at least 15 minutes somewhere, counting the birds you see, sometime between Feb. 14-17. Finally, record your observations on the website.
One 15-minute session is the minimum. You are welcome to participate much more actively if desired. For each session and each location you should submit a separate checklist.
Don’t know a wren from a chickadee? No problem. The website contains videos and a variety of guides that help with identification. And there are apps that you can install on your mobile device to identify birds and report your findings.
Because more than 200,000 people participate around the globe, the hundreds of thousands of sightings reported help ornithologists to spot changes or trends in bird populations and movements. In part, these efforts are helping to document the effects of climate change.
Each year’s findings bring surprises – both positive and negative – when compared with prior years’ data. Scientists are still marveling over the massive influx of Snowy Owls during the winter of 2013-14 and were excited to see the return of Evening Grosbeaks in 2019, a species that had been largely absent during the GBBC in the past.
However, scientists are just as interested in the sightings of the most-common birds – the Northern Cardinals, Dark-eyed Juncos, Mourning Doves and Downy Woodpeckers, for example – because their numbers are one barometer of the general health of the bird populations.
So it doesn’t matter if you are the world’s laziest bird-watcher, viewing your backyard feeder from a recliner; or the most adventurous, walking miles into remote wetlands in hopes of recording an elusive Pied-billed Grebe; there is a role for you in the GBBC.
You should hear an early migrant songbird or a winter resident with rising hormones singing out. When that happens – while it may still be mid-February – you will feel a moment of spring.
