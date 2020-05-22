Don’t it always seem to go.
That you don’t know what you’ve got.
‘Til it’s gone.
Back in the ‘60s, Joni Mitchell was singing about the threats to nature, the use of DDT and how we were (and still are) paving paradise for parking lots. Her lyrics seem to have a new relevance today, equally profound:
Gone — at least temporarily — is our freedom, the economy, and the joys of gathering for worship, relaxation, sporting events, entertainment, social occasions and important rites of passage such as proms and graduation, weddings and funerals.
While we expect to get all of that back eventually, now seems to be a good time to reflect on the importance of holding on to those things which add meaning, value and context to our lives. There are at least two reasons to do so:
The situation that currently is framing our existence demands it. And this happens to be Historic Preservation Month.
Each May, historic preservation agencies and organizations illuminate the cultural, social and economic benefits that emerge from efforts to keep history alive and tell its stories through historical buildings, sites, parks and landscapes. Typically these agencies do this through special events and programs, but this is far from a typical year.
So historic preservation groups are doing what everyone else is doing: going virtual. And we are the beneficiaries, because right now there are a trove of sites and online resources enabling us to explore lushly landscaped estates, iconic architecture, awe-inspiring parks and fascinating museums.
Historic preservation subjects are ideally suited for the virtual world. They tend to be very visual – usually in ways that can be highlighted effectively through photography – and their narratives can be told as compellingly on line as they can be in person.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation is going all out to make this Historic Preservation Month as special as it is virtual. To experience it for yourself, visit SavingPlaces.org and click on the yellow unlock box on the home page.
Each day, the Trust is offering a different way to experience history through a wide variety of places. And each day’s experience is unique and different from all of the others. (And even though these experiences began on May 1, you can still try each one.)
You can tour architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s home for the average American, take an eight-state tour of U.S. Route 66, compete in a virtual vintage board-game night at the President Woodrow Wilson House in Washington, D.C., breathe in spring at Fioli’s classic European style sunken gardens in Woodside, CA, and learn about pickles and the importance of pickling to immigrants at the Lower East Side Tenement Museum in New York (where you’ll also learn how to make pickles from cucumbers at home).
Notice what’s happening here? You are not just experiencing historic buildings but architecture, geography, leisure pastimes, horticulture and foodways at sites across the nation through your computer or tablet.
If you insert “stories” in the search box of SavingPlaces.org, you’ll find several pages of special topics and activities for all ages, including children. If you’re feeling a bit creative but want to stay within the lines, during these COVID-19 times, there are 15 historical coloring books and pages that you can download for free.
Historic preservation is keeping all of this history alive and accessible; virtually now, physically, again, in the not-too-distant future. During this special month, we become more connected to yesterday. We come to understand and appreciate more of today.
Lamenting what’s been taken from us by the novel coronavirus doesn’t seem like a productive way to spend our days. We’ll get it back sooner or later.
Let’s spend some time this month appreciating what’s been preserved from the past and be grateful that it has been saved. Just like nature, too much of history has been paved over into parking lots.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.