There are a couple of reasons why I’ve not done as much hiking in recent years. The main reason has been my schedule.
Hiking deserves time. It should be done on a wooded footpath away from human habitation, where one can walk and stop, look and listen, smell and hear; where, if a mushroom or wildflower draws attention, one can examine it or look it up in a field guide.
That time has not been available lately — at least when there wasn’t something else that needed to be done.
However, the increasing presence of black-legged (aka deer) ticks has also been a dissuader. Now the most-common tick in Pennsylvania, this ugly little vector is responsible for Lyme and other diseases that can cause potentially debilitating illnesses.
There’s been a three-fold increase in vector-born diseases over the past 15 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control. And Pennsylvania sees more Lyme disease annually than any other state in the nation.
So I’ve tended to spend my limited outdoor time on a bicycle or in a kayak, which I enjoy as much as hiking and carries less risk of tick exposure.
When my wife suggested a hike on her favorite trail recently, though, I enthusiastically agreed. Not only because I’ve missed hiking but because this is an opportune time as far as ticks are concerned.
Due to their body composition, ticks don’t like extremes of cold or heat and will seek shelter during those times. So the best time to be outside yet avoid ticks is when temperatures either are in the low or high double-digits.
The Clark Run Trail is our go-to trail when we don’t have much time. Part of the Charles F. Lewis Natural Area on the eastern flank of the Conemaugh Gap, it’s only about 15 minutes from our home.
While it is short – less than two miles in length over the entire loop – the southern leg climbs more than 500-feet in less than a mile, which provides a pleasant aerobic workout even when we don’t have time to go any further.
And this section of trail is sensorially impressive. Clark Run drops down those 500-plus feet in a series of cascades and pools. The steep and narrow hollow through which it falls also is loaded with hardwoods, hemlock, mountain laurel and rhododendron.
The southern leg of the trail traces the run as it climbs, offering the near-constant sound of falling water and splendid views of the cascades from varying heights. Rocky in spots, hard-packed in others, the trail itself often rims the ravine, requiring careful foot-plants.
I reminded my wife to plant her walking stick on the uphill side, especially when we were descending, to keep her weight shifted toward the hillside rather than the steep downward slope on the opposite side.
Sharper-eyed than I am, she spotted several small frogs that had emerged after a recent rainfall, adding a wildlife element to the experience.
This section of the Clark Run Trail is not likely to host many ticks at any time for it is heavily wooded with limited understory. The northern portion of the loop, which passes through much brushier terrain probably is more favorable tick habitat, as it is for rattlesnakes. But we didn’t go there.
Still, we enjoyed our brief hike on my wife’s favorite trail and look forward to getting out again soon. For the next month or so should offer relatively tick-free conditions before the cooler weather arrives and ticks become much more active again.
Take advantage of this opportunity to take a hike. Just play it safe by using repellent and, more effectively, permethrin on your clothing (which actually kills ticks), then check yourself and your clothing carefully afterward.
Or you can wait and take your hike in January, when the temperatures drop into the 20s. The nasty little vectors aren’t out then either.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
