You go down into that valley... until you come to a big creek – that’s Crooked Creek, glowing with golden acids from the mines upstream – and across the creek and up a red-dog road under a railroad trestle through a tunnel in the woods.
Who among us cannot visualize Edward Abbey’s description in “Appalachian Wilderness”? We can see it because this author – best known as a literary figure of the American West – was writing about his childhood home in northern Indiana County.
Abbey’s linked to the Desert Southwest. But Northern Appalachia has almost as much claim on him. We can see our region distinctly in some of his writings.
What the Desert Southwest and other regions of the country, such as New England and the South, have are much clearer regional identities. And to a significant degree, those identities were crafted by writers.
Think of New England. Robert Frost and Henry David Thoreau come to mind. The South? There are many, but William Faulkner, Eudora Welty, Harper Lee and Flannery O’Connor would be on most lists.
Pull up a list of well-known Appalachian writers, though, and the names become less recognizable. And good luck finding a list of Northern Appalachian writers.
Plug “northern Appalachian writers” in your search engine, though, and what you will find are links to a “Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia.” The first conference of that name just took place in Wheeling, West Virginia, last fall, and the second is scheduled for Sept. 11-13 of this year.
You’ll also see links to academic programs: St. Vincent College near Latrobe and Indiana University of Pennsylvania both have a Center for Northern Appalachian Studies. IUP hosts an annual Northern Appalachian Folk Festival.
California University of Pennsylvania has been collaborating with the Heinz History Center to gather digital stories: two- to four-minute videos that explore the histories of communities throughout southwestern Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia and eastern Ohio.
Now Cal U has established the Northern Appalachian History Digital Storytelling Archives in its Manderino Library to permanently house these digital stories.
What all of these efforts share in common is the desire to identify and describe what makes our region distinctive and even unique. Increasingly, writers and scholars are rummaging through our histories, considering our cultures, and – especially – running our ridges, to capture what sets us apart.
Now writers are trying that in a way that is new – at least within our region – by launching a Northern Appalachia Review. This will be a literary journal, featuring fiction, nonfiction, poetry, book reviews and interviews/feature articles on authors of/from the region.
Editors of this new publication are looking for submissions in these genres. What they are seeking are outstanding examples of original regional literature.
Writers can be established or emerging, but the works themselves cannot have been published before either in print or online. There are specific guidelines that the submissions must follow, and the deadline for submissions is April 1. For details, visit NorthernAppalachiaReview.com.
Generally, the writing must be set within or be about the Appalachian counties of Maryland, northern West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. And the journal’s purpose is to “inspire more novels, poetry, essays, history, memoir, drama and other modes of literary writing that represent, in some way, our region.”
Personally speaking, I’m excited to see all of this effort: the writers’ annual conference, the academic centers for Northern Appalachian Studies, the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival and, especially, this new literary journal. I know skilled writers and poets of this region who deserve distinction and may be able to receive some through these efforts.
I also believe this region has as much or more to offer – historically, culturally and naturally – than any region in the country.
We need to say to the world in general and to the rest of Appalachia in particular, “Hey, we are part of Appalachia, too; but we’re different than y’uns.”
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
