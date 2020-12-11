Well, we probably won’t be gathering around a warm hearth and swapping family stories this Christmas.
That will be just one of a rather long list of activities that will be denied to us during this holiday season if we’re taking this pandemic seriously — especially now. Don’t quit reading, though; that’s not where this week’s column is heading.
Storytelling is the subject. As is the case with so many things during these days, there is a digital workaround to gathering with others and telling stories, interesting local stories about places you know.
Each year the California University of Pennsylvania’s Honors Program and the Senator John Heinz History Center’s Affiliates Program collaborate to produce digital stories drawn from Western Pennsylvania history. And a majority of this year’s offerings are drawn from our immediate region.
Of the nine new stories students produced this year, two are based in Meyersdale, two focus on the Quecreek Mine Rescue Site, one is set in Johnstown, and one can be found along U.S. Route 30 between Latrobe and Ligonier.
What are digital stories? Short narrative pieces from two to five minutes in length, which use photographs, video, newspaper clippings, posters, graphics — pretty much anything that visually helps to interpret the story while it is told by a faceless voice.
CalU uses this genre to encourage students in its Honors Program to become better writers and to acquaint the public with the local historical collections that exist around the Alleghenies. The Heinz Center Affiliates Program connects the students with the resources used to create the digital stories.
Some stories are drawn from newspaper headlines of the day, such as the “Nine for Nine” dramatic rescue of the Quecreek miners. Others are interesting historical footnotes, such as the tale of a self-proclaimed hippy who was arrested during a Vietnam protest in Johnstown.
In “Meyersdale Depot,” the narrator tells the story of the development of the Western Maryland Railroad, and how the Meyersdale Train Station became a visitors center and rest stop for rail-trail enthusiasts riding the Great Allegheny Passage.
“Serro’s and Sally’s Diners” trace the travels of these classic American diners: Serro’s from Irwin to Youngwood to the Lincoln Highway Experience museum along U.S. 30 near Latrobe; Sally’s Diner, originally owned by the Serro family, but moved from Irwin to Butler and finally to Erie, where it sits near Presque Isle today.
Two digital stories tell the Quecreek Mine rescue story. One is from the miners’ point of view while the other is from the perspective of Bill Arnold, who owned the farm under which the miners were trapped and whose life dramatically changed as a result of the three-day rescue effort.
Jack Roscetti is a well-known figure in Johnstown, having operated a hair-styling business there for decades. But Roscetti’s story dealt with running afoul of city police during a Vietnam protest, when he responded to a question about where he lived with “I don’t have a home.” Roscetti’s story concludes that “Home is where the heart is, and my heart is in Johnstown.”
The other Meyersdale story would not be as readily identifiable with the community as its landmark train station. But during the latter part of the second decade of the twentieth century, the community was a hotbed of activity for the women’s suffrage movement.
An “Equal Suffrage Club” was formed in 1913 and a large group of women met and demonstrated throughout the remainder of the decade until August 26, 1920, when the 19th Amendment was ratified and women received the right to vote.
These and other digital stories, produced by the CalU Honors Program, will be a pleasant way to spend some leisure time this holiday season. To find them, go to YouTube and put “HCAP Fall 2020” in the search field.
Then go curl up with your tablet next to a warm hearth.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
