For most Americans, Japan is a very alien place. A nation composed of mountainous islands that impose compactness, life there is smaller, denser, tighter, more efficient and more disciplined.
The Japanese can trace their civilization back thousands of years through Korea, India and China. Their nationhood dates from 250-300 CE, ruled alternately by emperors and powerful samurai families until the Meiji Restoration in 1868 ended Japan’s feudal period.
Three alphabets form their written language – none of them based upon Latin characters. Lines of text are written on the page from top to bottom, and pages are read from right to left.
This is one of the least-Christianized nations on the planet. Japanese nominally are Buddhist, but most use their religion only to mark special occasions and honor their ancestors.
Civility is a part of the nation’s DNA. Formality, conformity, customer service and conservation of resources are almost universally embraced ethics.
Crime rates are relatively low. The United States has roughly four times as many property crimes per capita. Japan’s murder rate is comparable to Pennsylvania’s – despite having 10 times as much population.
In public, people tend to dress nicely. Many men still wear suits. Most women wear skirts or stylish, loose pants; currently the style seems to be ankle-length with socks and fashionable shoes or boots. Obesity is rare; tattoos even rarer.
Japan felt very alien to me upon my first visit there 11 years ago. Going back for the second time last month almost felt like going home.
My first visit was prompted by my son’s wedding, where I met the woman destined to become my wife. This second visit was prompted by our desire to visit family – both hers and my son’s, which now includes two grandchildren, ages 10 and 8.
On the southern island of Kyushu we visited two Buddhist temples, one the ancestral home of my father-in-law’s family, the other where my mother-in-law’s ancestors rest. At the latter we met with a Buddhist priest, who rang a 1,000-year-old Korean bell for us and talked about American baseball.
To connect with my mother-in-law’s family, we traveled by Shinkansen (bullet train) to the city of Nagoya (roughly the size of Houston, Texas), where Toyota is headquartered. There, my wife’s “Uncle Kanji” and cousin, Hideyuki-san, took us to the samurai-era Nagoya Castle. No less than six family members accompanied us to the Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology for another tour.
They hosted us at a formal, traditional dinner with about 10 separate dishes, several featuring various fish, including the notorious blowfish, which is poisonous if not prepared properly (but a specialty at this restaurant). Family members feted us with presentations and family-connected gifts. In Hiroshima, our home base, another of my wife’s cousins served us a luncheon featuring fresh Hiroshima oysters, widely considered the best in Japan. Here, too, we enjoyed at least seven courses of food.
In each of these gatherings, I listened as my wife and her family members caught up on family news, revisited old times and looked at old photographs. While I couldn’t understand the words, I felt warmth and acceptance.
Understanding was no problem at my son’s home. My daughter-in-law, though Japanese, speaks excellent English, and they are raising my grandchildren to be bilingual.
Any fears that the kids would be distant vanished upon arrival as they eagerly embraced “Grandpa.” We played games and created videos, toured holiday light displays downtown and went to their favorite sushi restaurant.
We also watched a television program exploring the Japanese poem-form known as haiku. In lines of five-, seven- and five-syllables, and requiring some word representing “season,” haikus compress larger ideas and often evoke emotion.
Children here still walk to and from school. One day, while waiting for my grandson along the path, a haiku came to mind that captured my Japan experience:
Greeting a grandchild from school,
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
© 2022 Hurst Media Works
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.