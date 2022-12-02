As I write this, my family is on the Japanese island of Kyushu. We are spending the night in a luxury camp; something that was supposed to be a vacation highlight.
But it’s 5:30 in the morning, and I’m sitting in my cabin writing this, because it is the only constructive thing I can think of to do. Besides, this tale’s too good not to be told.
The day started innocently enough with a several-hour road trip from our home base in Hiroshima. Family connections brought us to this “glamp.”
For those unfamiliar with the term, glamping is a mash-up of glamorous camping – camping done comfortably with everything provided. This one certainly looked promising.
Situated on one of the labyrinthine inlets off the Sea of Japan, the glamp’s setting was beautiful, lake-like, ringed by heavily forested hills. For me, it was a setting reminiscent of Quemahoning Lake.
Strategically placed shelters contained picnic tables and lounge chairs. There were a couple of fire pits and a double-seat wicker swing. Kayaks and bicycles were available.
The accommodations balanced rustic and refined. Rooms contained a double-bed and a convertible sectional couch. Sliding doors opened onto a deck that was closed in on three sides yet open to the water. A mirror-image sleeping unit bordered the other side and also opened onto the deck.
The shared deck featured two long dining tables, a gas grill, slop sink, fireplace and bean-bag lounging chairs. A few feet from the deck opening was another, open deck jutting out over the water.
In concept, this glamp was good. In operation it was disappointing. Despite the considerable fee charged to stay here, most amenities cost extra, including the kayaks and even firewood; many of the fixtures and furnishings were not of good quality or well-maintained.
The do-it-yourself grilled dinner is designed to be the highlight of the experience. However, just as we were firing up the propane to grill the provided raw lobster, shelled oysters, sirloin steak, chicken, pork slices, and fresh-cut vegetables – company arrived.
They had no intention of staying for dinner but simply wanted to greet our family. So everything sat while introductions were made, a courteous amount of small talk was offered and a group photo was taken.
Once company departed, we set to work on the meal only to have the gas grill stop working properly. Cooking responsibilities, shared by two family members not used to working with each other around the grill, added a bit more drama.
Then my wife spilled wine all over herself. Unwitnessed interactions between two grandchildren resulted in a favorite stuffed animal taking a plunge into the water.
Somehow, dinner was prepared and consumed. The fire pit was enjoyed by a couple of us, but not by the grandkids or their mom, all of whom still were dealing with the stuffed-animal incident.
Finally, preparing for bed, I discovered that I’d neglected to pack a vital element of my CPAP machine, rendering it useless. That meant my wife would have to endure my snoring, which never goes well.
As the largely sleepless night progressed, I retreated to the fold-out sectional, covering myself with a hoodie and a couple of bath towels, since there were no extra linens. In a last, futile effort to contain my snoring, my wife suggested wearing a face mask.
So there I was on a sectional, covered by makeshift linens, wearing a mask with my hood over my face. Still sleep eluded us.
Sometime during those wee hours, the whole situation – the glamp, the ill-timed visit, the challenging dinner, the spilled wine, the stuffed animal swim and my sleeping accommodations – became humorous. Throwing off the towels, I put on the hoodie and started to write.
Glamping can’t provide everything. We needed to bring readiness to deal with the unexpected — and a functioning CPAP.
