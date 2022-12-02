As I write this, my family is on the Japanese island of Kyushu. We are spending the night in a luxury camp; something that was supposed to be a vacation highlight.

But it’s 5:30 in the morning, and I’m sitting in my cabin writing this, because it is the only constructive thing I can think of to do. Besides, this tale’s too good not to be told.

To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.

© 2022 Hurst Media Works

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.