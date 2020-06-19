The tree-lined lane was flanked by well-maintained grassy rights-of-way that were free of knotweed — and wildflowers, unfortunately. To knock the former back, the latter had to be sacrificed as well.
The absence of both was as noticeable as the sudden disappearance of a beard from the face of an old friend. And in a number of ways, that is what the Ghost Town Trail is for my wife and myself: a beloved, long-time acquaintance.
This was one of the first places I took my wife (then, my girlfriend) eight years ago when she came for her first visit. It has been her favorite rail-trail ever since and was mine long before that.
Hard as it was to believe, this cool but pleasant June-day ride was our first on the Ghost Town Trail this riding season. But then again this season has been very hard to believe in any number of ways.
We rode from Dilltown to Vintondale, a portion of the trail’s original section that was first opened in 1994. Much has changed over the past 26 years.
Originally 16 miles in length, the Ghost Town’s main stem first extended 12 miles from Dilltown to Nanty Glo, while a four-mile Rexis Branch ran from Vintondale to Red Mill. Today, the main stem runs from Saylor Park in Black Lick 32 miles up the western flank of the Allegheny Front to Ebensburg, and the Rexis Branch has become part of a 12-mile C&I Extension to Cardiff.
Another striking difference can only be appreciated by those with longer memories: Emerging from the tree lines, we passed an expansive slope now covered with meadow grasses and, a short distance further, a flat that’s becoming nicely vegetated even though the soil is obviously degraded.
Just a few years ago, these were the sites of sizable, ugly “boney piles” — coal refuse left behind by mining operations at Lackawanna No. 3, one of the “ghost towns” that give the trail its name. These piles were consumed by waste-coal-fired generating stations, and the sites now are being reclaimed by design and Mother Nature.
Also being reclaimed by Mother Nature is the “AMD and Art” Park just north of Vintondale, a million-dollar concept for treating abandoned-mine discharges that was long on creativity but short on engineering. This series of passive-treatment ponds was supposed to combine AMD remediation with creative plant settings and interpretive approaches.
However, the treatment system never functioned properly, so AMD continues to flow into the South Branch of Blacklick Creek, while several of the treatment ponds hold only plants. But other components of the concept, The Great Map of the Vinton Colliery, and the Mine Workers’ Memorial, with black granite etchings of miners emerging from the portal, remain intact and are well-worth some time and study.
Other aspects of the Ghost Town Trail seem timeless: the cheery “hellos” of the passers-by and the variety of users, which can range from “roadies” moving briskly past on their narrower-tired “cyclocross” bikes (hybrid bikes for both road and gravel surfaces), to a couple of Amish lads on bicycles with baskets.
Blacklick Creek still runs orange at low-levels, the result of its load of AMD. While it degrades water quality and detracts from the creek’s natural beauty, the oxidized iron sulfide seems so much a part of the Blacklick Valley that its absence will take some getting used to after the AMD discharges get cleaned up in the not-too-distant future.
There was one other noteworthy addition that I noticed upon this ride just outside Vintondale: an impressive, green cast-metal sign with gray lettering, announcing “Pennsylvania Trail of the Year 2020, Ghost Town Trail.”
If you haven’t walked or ridden the Ghost Town Trail in a while — or ever — then do so during its special year. Whether a familiar old friend or new acquaintance, you’ll find that this trail keeps on getting better.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.