Cars and trucks — one of the latter carrying two stand-up paddle-boards — streamed by our parking spot. Two mountain bikers rode past, having missed the trail entrance just off the Plank Road bridge.
That Quemahoning Dam Road was busy was not surprising. This was a beautiful Sunday afternoon during Labor Day weekend, and this road leads to mountain bike trails, boat put-ins, swimming, picnic shelters, campsites, recreation fields and onshore fishing spots.
My wife and I were there to bicycle that same road, which wraps around half of Quemahoning Lake. Soon we were enjoying lakeside views and sharing greetings with folks we encountered along the way.
As we rode, it occurred to me that I’ve been enjoying this lake for about 40 years.
If you do the math and know the local history, you’ll guess correctly that my visits to the Que precede the time when this lake went public around the year 2000. Before then, I was one of many fishers who trespassed there during the days when the reservoir was owned by Bethlehem Steel Corporation.
Back in the early and mid-1980s, Bethlehem Steel was imploding and had many concerns far larger than chasing fishers from the banks of an industrial reservoir. While standing on the shore and watching our fishing lines, we would speculate about how nice it would be if the Que went into public ownership.
Fast-forward to the new millennium, and our dream became reality. The lake and surrounding 3,200 acres of watershed were sold to the Cambria Somerset Authority, which still owns and operates the resource today.
Frankly, as fishers our dreams were rather limited to boating the Que’s waters and fishing the lake freely. Through good management and a variety of effective partnerships with other organizations, the CSA has turned the Que into a recreation destination for people with a much broader array of interests.
My mind swims with personal memories:
I’ve been deep in the bowels of the Quemahoning Dam itself, looking at a valve installed to release water in sufficient quantities to feed rapids and coldwater fisheries downstream. I’ve participated in Benscreek Canoe Club “full-moon paddles” on the lake, when enthusiasts decorated their boats with light strings, then gathered around fires for picnics afterward.
The Laurel Highlands On- and Off-Road Bicycle Association (LHORBA) has made the Que a center for roadies and mountain bikers. Organized road-bike rides, beginning and ending at the Que, were a weekly activity of mine for several years.
I participated in a couple of work days with LHORBA mountain bikers, constructing a 17-mile trail around the lake. Since its completion I have biked and cross-country skied on that new trail.
My church hosts an annual picnic in Quemahoning shelters. I’ve camped with friends there. I’ve paddled the lake’s backwaters countless times, usually with my wife and neighbors and, last year, my brothers.
A friend and I once had a memorable outing where we rode our bikes on old Que hillside logging roads only to wind up lost as darkness fell. Approximating our vehicle’s location from visible lights, we shouldered our bicycles and bushwhacked down the long, rugged hill through brush and briars to get there.
The Que has hosted nature shows and concrete canoe races that I’ve experienced. And I’ve listened to gospel music drifting out to my kayak from the Christian summer camp that operates on one of its shores. So many memories over 40 years!
One thing I haven’t done since the Que became public is to fish it legally. Which is ironic because the CSA and fishing groups have made this lake a much more productive fishery than it was back in the 1980s.
But I’ve drifted away from the activity that first introduced me to this beautiful lake. The friends with whom I fished are gone from this life — except when I return to my Quemahoning memories.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
