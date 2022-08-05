Even by Rust Belt standards, the Main Street of Republic is particularly forlorn. With remaining businesses interspersed among vacant buildings with boarded doors and windows, the street gives an impression of lifelessness.
Evidently locals agree, because Main Street’s most-noticeable feature is a large, colorful mural on the back of a early 1900s buff-brick commercial building that proclaims: “Resurrect Republic” in bold red and yellow lettering on a blue field, surrounded by artistic renderings of Republic’s past.
Named for the iron and steel company that built the community in 1905, Republic was a thriving coal and coke town during the first half of the 20th century. So much so that it was nicknamed “Hub City” as the business and entertainment center of western Fayette County.
Republic’s more-recent history is typical of many communities within the Alleghenies: mine closings, rippling failures among dependent businesses, an increasing poverty rate and decreasing standard of living. Today, the community’s population is about 1,200.
A few blocks up Main Street from the mural sits Holy Rosary, a handsome Italianate brick church building that not only is one of the community’s architectural gems but may be its best hope for resurrection.
Not as far as the Roman Catholic Church is concerned, though. On March 26, 2022, the bishop of the Greensburg Diocese decreed that Holy Rosary “is no longer a place for divine worship.” The building has been relegated “to profane but not sordid use.”
Changing economies, demographics and cultural trends have greatly reduced the number of people going to “church.” As a result, hundreds of Roman Catholic and Protestant churches have been closing within the Alleghenies.
Sadly, many of these beautiful and important monuments to generations past are being stripped of their stained glass, lighting and decorative features then abandoned or torn down. Others are being acquired by adaptive-reuse developers and turned into commercial businesses, offices and condos. Another “profane but not sordid use” that’s proving popular among adaptive-reuse developers is to turn these buildings into arts and cultural centers. Which shouldn’t be surprising. For, in the broadest sense, these buildings – especially pre-Vatican II Roman Catholic churches – always have been arts and cultural centers.
In those days Masses were sung and illustrated with beautiful organ music. Buildings were designed to acoustically accentuate worship. Today, many former church buildings retain excellent pipe organs and can showcase a variety of performing arts.
People who never attend “church” flock to former church buildings for concerts, live theatre, cultural events and receptions. In this way these special places create new life, energy and business, revitalizing the neighborhoods within which they are situated.
There are multiple examples of this within the Alleghenies. The Union Project, Mr. Smalls and City Theatre are churches that have been turned into cultural venues in Pittsburgh.
In Johnstown’s Cambria City National Historic District, there are four examples: the Casimir Cultural Center, Columba Theatre Project, Grand Halle on Broad Street and Venue of Merging Arts. ArtsAltoona Center is another.
Now a nascent group is developing a “Holy Rosary Cultural Arts Center” in Republic. Led by an organ/piano technician named Robert Harker, who grew up in the parish, the group is negotiating with the diocese for the purchase of the property and beginning to raise funds.
At a recent, spaghetti dinner-infused informational meeting, Robert offered his vision for a nonprofit center that becomes a beacon of light for the community through the advancement of the arts; a place for art, music and dance classes; recitals, and concerts.
Working with a Resurrect Republic community group and the Fayette County Cultural Trust, Robert Harker believes Holy Rosary can become an asset – an arts and cultural center that brings new life to Republic and Fayette County.
Holy Rosary may no longer be a church, but that doesn’t mean that God has left the building. For God’s in the resurrection business.
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
© 2022 Hurst Media Works
