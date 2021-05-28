The motion-activated security light came on just outside the sunroom where I was sitting and reading. Glancing through the glass, I saw a raccoon, prowling around the base of my parents’ bird feeder.
“Mom, the raccoon’s back,” I announced, recalling her complaints that the animal had been robbing the feeder of its seed.
Rushing into the room, my mother slapped on the window and said, “Get out of here, you stinker!” The raccoon merely sat up on its hindquarters and gave us a look straight out of a Disney movie.
Now my parents live in the midst of the residential and commercial sprawl that is Venice, Florida. Their small backyard is separated from a four-lane boulevard by just a few dozen feet of green space.
Bordered by two of the busiest thoroughfares of Greater Venice, their gated community contains hundreds of single-family homes, another hundred-plus villas and even more condominium units — all with neatly manicured yards and streetscapes landscaped for visual appeal, not nature.
Yet over the years they’ve lived there, my parents have seen a variety of critters coming through their little yard that would be the boast of a wildlife refuge: Ibis and egrets, squirrels, otters with their young, alligators, bobcats and even — on one memorable occasion — a Florida panther.
Driving within their development, one frequently sees blue herons and sandhill cranes. Residents have been complaining lately about a herd of feral pigs that have been tearing up property.
Even though I was only in Venice for a couple of days, I saw an osprey landing on its nest, which was located atop a tall light pole in the middle of a commercial complex, and a large alligator that was basking on a bank along a drainage area near appropriately named Alligator Drive.
Gopher tortoises are common sites in the grassy areas alongside the local bicycle trails, as are the seemingly ubiquitous ibis — a white-feathered gull-like bird with a long, curved beak that wades in shallow water but also can be seen in drier grassy areas.
Considering that my purpose for the long-weekend trip was to spend time with my elderly parents, and that comparably little of my time was spent outdoors, the amount and variety of wildlife that I saw while there truly was impressive.
Yet, Venice is situated squarely in the midst of the development boom taking place along Southwest Florida’s Gulf (of Mexico) Coast. Could all of this casual wildlife sighting be a sign of a healthy co-existence between humans and animals?
Probably not. According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, conservationists face a number of challenges in that area of Florida.
Urban and agricultural development have disrupted water flows, degraded water quality, and removed or fragmented habitat. Invasive plant and animal species also are major sources of ecological disruption.
The Fish and Wildlife Service is concentrating upon improving water quality and quantity to support “colonial waterbirds” such as herons, woodstorks, reddish egrets and white ibis — which evidently are not as ubiquitous as they seem around Venice.
Another priority is the restoration or management of forested habitats to help Florida panthers, which are endangered.
By focusing upon these target species, wildlife conservationists know that they will be helping many other species as well. For healthier, better managed habitat benefits all animals.
So apparently the many varieties of wildlife, seen so easily in southwest Florida, are a visible sign of the stress on the ecosystem. Fragmented habitat and dwindling food sources force animals to travel through — or forage in — populated areas to survive.
That raccoon I saw typically would prefer to eat amphibians, reptiles, fish, birds, insects or a variety of plants. But it will eat what it can, including birdseed.
And it’s intelligent enough to know that while the birdseed may not be a treat, the elderly woman slapping the window is no threat.
