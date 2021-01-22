Inauguration Day 2021 made half of the United States very happy and the other half very depressed. Such wide differences in perspectives and emotions should concern us all.
Our new president called for unity inspiringly, and others echoed the call in word and song. But rhetoric — no matter how soaring — cannot bridge the separation between us. Many won’t hear the words at all; many more won’t accept them.
Not when half gather on one of Lady Justice’s scales and cry out for accountability against the other half on the other side. How can there be unity?
What is most dismaying about the current situation is that there are good people on both sides; people who love and care about their country; who strive to live in the right way; who willingly give of their time, energy and resources to help those in need.
These good people have been turned against one another, fired by passions that have been fueled by the self-serving. These days we are distanced by differences as much as by the novel coronavirus.
Eloquent appeals for unity won’t fix this, because they’ll be forgotten as soon as the next divisive issue emerges. Neither will “justice,” when it is employed merely to achieve political ends.
What can help, though, is for each of us to forgive what we perceive to be the transgressions of others: to forgive them for the candidate they supported, their place on the social-political spectrum, the flag flying in front of their house.
Does forgiveness have value, if the others aren’t asking for it? Yes, because it softens our feelings for others and diminishes the distance between us.
But what if they don’t deserve forgiveness? Christians, especially those steeped in the theology of John and Charles Wesley, have a word for this kind of forgiveness: Grace.
Now this is not the “grace” some say just prior to a meal. Grace in the Wesleyan tradition means undeserved favor — receiving something positive that you don’t deserve, have done nothing to earn and may not even be seeking.
It is by Grace that Christians’ sins are forgiven and they become part of God’s family. Such favor could never be earned.
Everyone has experienced Grace, though. At one time or another, we all have needed help with a situation — often the result of our own actions — that was beyond our control. That help came fortuitously, frequently through someone’s consideration or generosity. It wasn’t earned or deserved. That’s Grace.
When we experience something good that’s unexpected and undeserved, our natural inclination is to want to share that experience with someone else. Grace encourages us to pay it forward.
That’s how we can forgive when it is not being sought, when it is not deserved, when the recipient isn’t even aware that we are doing so. We do it because it feels right.
Currently, so many people seem consumed by the perceived righteousness of their causes. Forgiveness doesn’t seem to be in anyone’s lexicon, for we feel no reason to seek it, and no one else is asking for it.
Yet that simple act could do more to ease tensions and bridge differences than millions of polished words calling for unity.
Grace won’t win debates or settle arguments, change people’s minds or undo past actions. Grace simply forgives and moves on as a positive force.
Politicians won’t get this, because most are self-serving. It is in their interest to fan passions, fuel controversies and stand with those calculated to provide the most campaign contributions and votes.
Demagogues appeal to our self-interests and focus us negatively. The giving and receiving of Grace, however, encourage us to consider other people in positive ways.
Let’s give some Grace to each other. It won’t unite us, but we will be able to live together more closely and comfortably.
To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
