The drive alone, along Solomon Run Road to Clapboard Run Road and down Beech Hill Drive into Mineral Point, was worth it. While still a bit before its peak, the fall foliage was putting on quite a show:
Many of the maples were in tri-colored transition, with yellow leaves rising to orange then scarlet at the crown. In the nearby understory, a large burning bush was in deep-red combustion.
A tree line offered a pocket with three or four maples – one uniformly yellow, another orange and a third bright red – tightly clustered, all beautifully adorned. A bit farther along the other side of the road, a tree was bathed spectacularly in vivid lemon-yellow.
Enjoying the foliage through the car windshield was fine, but my intent was to experience this colorful autumn more deliberately – from the saddle of a bicycle.
My decision to begin at Mineral Point was a calculated one, enabling me to ride the upper portion of the Path of the Flood toward South Fork, during the limited riding time available, with the expectation of seeing a Little Conemaugh River valley awash in color.
An expectation quickly dashed. While the drive had been colorful, the ride was not. Within this deep and somewhat narrow valley, the hillsides remained largely a subdued green with some scatterings of muted yellows.
Fall wasn’t as far along here, probably due to the valley’s relative shelter and differing tree species. In a number of spots, brown fallen leaves already were carpeting the trail.
This day was sunny and mild with temperatures in the mid-60s. Light breezes stirred the leaves, adding to the delightful ambiance.
Sunshine was creating its own alchemy, turning otherwise drab yellow leaves golden. Slowly moving waters of the Little Conemaugh glistened.
With the foliage mostly boring, my attention soon turned to trailside sights. Cold-sensitive knotweed was transitioning from green to yellow to brown.
Vestiges of the growing season lingered. Thistles, crowned in purple blossoms, and wild lettuce with its dandelion-like parachute seeds, stood 7 or 8 feet tall along the waysides. Grasses remained green.
In any season, the Path of the Flood offers much to enjoy. As one nears the Fifficktown Trailhead, there are a couple of scenic gems:
Where a mountain of coal-waste once dominated the viewshed above Fifficktown, lush grasslands now gently fold into each other as one looks up the hillside through a break in the trailside tree line. A rocky drain-way undulates down through the midst of the folds, and a single line of trees and understory bushes bisects the scene.
Near the trailhead itself, a lovely little waterwall greets the trail user. Up the hill the cascade cheerily spilled left then shifted right, dividing into three parallel drops over a rock shelf, merged to the right then swerved left again before entering a black drainpipe under my feet.
A strong case could be made that the Path of the Flood is the region’s most-historic trail corridor. The Allegheny Portage Railroad provided a vital link in Pennsylvania’s first east-west freight transportation system here thanks to the development of the Staple Bend Tunnel, the nation’s first railroad tunnel; Johnstown iron and steel companies mined minerals in this valley and deposited waste here; and, of course, the notorious 1889 Johnstown Flood waters coursed down this narrow river valley washing out everything in its path, including much of Johnstown.
All of those stories are told through strategically placed interpretive panels along the Path.
Coasting downhill on the return leg of the ride, I rolled through the fallen leaves, reflected on the history of this valley and enjoyed fall from the saddle along the Path of the Flood.
So the foliage was a disappointment. There were other delights. Besides, I still had the drive home back up Beech Hill Drive, across Clapboard Run Road and Solomon Run Road to enjoy outstanding autumn leaves.
To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.
