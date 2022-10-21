The drive alone, along Solomon Run Road to Clapboard Run Road and down Beech Hill Drive into Mineral Point, was worth it. While still a bit before its peak, the fall foliage was putting on quite a show:

Many of the maples were in tri-colored transition, with yellow leaves rising to orange then scarlet at the crown. In the nearby understory, a large burning bush was in deep-red combustion.

To respond to this column – or read other columns by Dave Hurst – visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.

© 2022 Hurst Media Works

